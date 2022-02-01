Fortanix to Showcase Industry-Leading Data Security Technology at RSA Conference 2023

Confidential Computing-Based security Leader Will Also Host Sessions From Global Industry Leaders at Booth No. 449 During Conference Expo Hours Monday-Thursday

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company and the pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced it will have an expanded presence at the RSA 2023 Conference in San Francisco. In addition to cutting-edge demos highlighting some of the latest advances in data security, Fortanix will host 15 sessions from global companies including customers at the Fortanix booth during the conference expo hours Monday-Thursday.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence at the seminal event of the cybersecurity industry. As we return from the pandemic, we’re seeing renewed interest from customers and partners to meet in person, and we’re taking full advantage of that,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Fortanix. “This year, we’re thrilled to host 15 power-packed and informative sessions on various topics related to data security, with industry leaders from Microsoft, Google, SAP, Intel, Imperva, KeyFactor and others speaking at the Fortanix booth. For anyone interested in how to secure data against breaches and ransomware while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements, the Fortanix booth No. 449 is the must-stop booth at RSA.”

WHAT: RSA Conference 2023

WHEN: April 24-27

WHERE: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St, San Francisco, Booth No. 449

EVENT DETAILS: Data security remains top-of-mind for CIOs, CISOs and CEOs in general, as breaches and ransomware attacks are compromising privacy and impacting regulatory compliance. This impacts companies of all sizes, and no industry is immune from it. Industries that deal with regulated data are the most exposed to both attacks and penalties.

Fortanix invites all to visit booth No. 449 at RSA Conference 2023, located in the South Hall of Moscone Center, to hear from security thought leaders and practitioners from Fortanix, Intel, Microsoft, Imperva and several others.

These talks will cover a variety of topics and include sessions such as:

Enabling the Azure Confidential Cloud by Microsoft

Why organizations shouldn’t choose between monitoring and encryption by Imperva

Protecting sensitive data with deep visibility by Imperva

Controlling keys and data with SAP and Fortanix by SAP

Post-Quantum for PKI and the Usage of HSM by KeyFactor

Confidential Computing with Intel and Fortanix by Intel

Google External Key Management by Google

Following each session, one attendee will win a Nintendo Switch, sponsored by Intel – 15 chances to win in total.

In addition, Fortanix executives will provide an introduction to the flagship Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), as well as the new completely free DSM Explorer offering, in addition to a focus on solution areas that are top-of-mind with customers, including key management, tokenization, secrets management, code signing, and more for multi-cloud SaaS and on-premises deployments.

Brand New Book on Securing Web3 Infrastructure

Fortanix will also distribute digital copies of the brand-new book “Securing Web3 Infrastructure,” rated as the No. 1 release in multiple categories on Amazon. Authored by Pralhad Deshpande, Ph.D., the book discusses the intersection of enterprise-grade Confidential Computing and Web3. Additionally, Fortanix will have a giant Plinko game at its booth and will give away Apple AirPods to each attendee that schedules a meeting with a Fortanix representative.

About Fortanix

Fortanix secures data, wherever it is. Fortanix’s data-first approach helps businesses of all sizes to modernize their security solutions on-premises, in the cloud and everywhere in between. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security, privacy and compliance. Fortanix investors include Goldman Sachs, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, In-Q-Tel, Neotribe Ventures and GiantLeap Capital. Fortanix is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit https://www.fortanix.com/.

