Former Walmart and Barclays Executives Join Grow Credit’s Advisory Board

Sudeep Arora & Daniel Eckert Bring Decades of Experience to Financial Inclusion Platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialinclusion–Grow Credit, a financial inclusion platform committed to building credit and improving credit scores, announced today it has made two key appointments, adding former Barclays CRO of Cards & Payments and current Cross River Bank Chief Credit Officer Sudeep Arora and Corsair Operating Partner, Commerce Ventures Senior Advisor, and former Walmart SVP of Walmart Services & Digital Acceleration, Daniel Eckert, as Advisors.

Sudeep and Daniel join former Discover CRO Brian Hughes, and Truebill VP of Growth Yasi Samimi to round out Grow Credit’s advisory board.

Sudeep has a storied career as a risk management executive with extensive experience in consumer and commercial credit products and the development and application of advanced risk models. Prior to joining Cross River Bank as the Chief Credit Officer, Sudeep was the CRO of Cards, and Payments Businesses at Barclays with responsibility for portfolios in the US, UK, and Germany. In this capacity, Sudeep spearheaded the effort to use new data sources and advanced modeling techniques to profitably grow the portfolios. Sudeep has held senior roles at Freddie Mac, Bank of America, Citigroup, Standard Chartered Bank and American Express.

“Grow Credit has cracked the code when it comes to helping consumers boost their credit score based on habits they already have. I’m honored to be a part of Grow Credit’s efforts to reduce the pain points of growing and establishing credit scores,” Arora said.

Prior to joining Corsair Buyouts and Commerce Ventures, Daniel served as a senior executive at Walmart Inc. for over a decade, where he was a key member of the US leadership team responsible for Walmart’s retail and omnichannel business transformation. During his tenure at Walmart, Daniel spearheaded numerous financial services innovations for the underserved, including Walmart’s fintech point of sale platform, Walmart2Walmart money transfer services; Bluebird by American Express; Walmart MoneyCard Prize Savings; Mobile Express Money Services; and Earned Wage Access with Even & PayActiv. He has also held positions at HSBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Accenture Ltd.

Eckert said, “I’ve seen firsthand how helping consumers improve their financial health can help them gain access to financial products such as car loans and credit cards with lower interest rates and better rewards. I’m thrilled to be a part of the special work Grow Credit is doing.”

“Sudeep and Daniel have the perfect skill sets to help us in our next growth stage,” Grow Credit Founder and CEO Joe Bayen said. “The industry understands the urgency of what we’re doing, and we’re grateful that people like Sudeep and Daniel, along with other partners like Murphy Auto Group and investors like Mucker Capital, Commerce Ventures, Marqeta CEO Jason Gardner, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, Checkfree founder Pete Kight, NFL Hall of Famer legend Ronnie Lott, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, and Miami Dolphins Vice-Chair Matt Higgins see the potential of working with both financial institutions and consumers, to drive financial inclusion.”

It’s been a busy year for Grow Credit. In September of 2021, the company announced a $106.3 million financing seed round, was featured in Apple’s App Store as a “hot app” and announced an innovative partnership with Murphy Auto Group to help consumers build a path to car ownership.

For financing institutions seeking to help their customers and potential customers boost their credit scores and build financial security and inclusion, please email Grow Credit at [email protected] or sign up at www.GrowCredit.com/Partnerships. For consumers interested in establishing or growing their credit score, visit GrowCredit.com.

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual Mastercard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

