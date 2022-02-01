Former Twilio Privacy Leader Joins Skyflow as Chief Privacy Officer

Robin Andruss Brings Global Privacy and Data Protection Experience from Yahoo, Google and Trustarc to New Role

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyflow today announced that Robin Andruss, formerly Twilio’s Data Protection Officer and Director, Global Privacy Governance, has joined Skyflow as Chief Privacy Officer. In this role, she will oversee the company’s privacy and data protection commitments for Skyflow’s Data Privacy Vaults for enterprise, fintech and healthcare organizations.





With ongoing changes in privacy laws, data-sharing agreements and security recommendations by the US and EU governments, companies of all sizes are navigating an ever-evolving landscape. In her new role as Chief Privacy Officer, Robin will be:

Helping customers understand implications of GDPR, CCPA, etc., on their privacy posture

Engaging with the privacy community on privacy by design, and evangelizing the vault architecture

Leading Skyflow’s participation at industry events like IAPP and helping frame public policy and laws that impact privacy and data sharing

Prior to Skyflow, Andruss has held senior-level privacy positions at Google, Yahoo, and Trustarc. She has experience building, leading and scaling all aspects of a privacy program and understands global governmental privacy policies and legislation, including GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, HIPAA and others. In addition to her professional roles, Andruss has also served as a faculty member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is a startup advisory board member.

Andruss brings deep policy expertise to Skyflow’s community of customers and partners dedicated to solving the world’s data privacy challenges. Her addition to the company follows a $45M Series B funding round and a variety of new partnerships with leading fintech players including Visa, Alloy and Moov.

“I was drawn to Skyflow because the company vision is unique and simple: build a data privacy vault with a simple API,” said Andruss. “My role as Chief Privacy Officer is to ensure Skyflow continues to lead the industry in privacy and data protection while supporting an ever-growing roster of innovative customers across verticals.”

“We’re excited to have Robin on board in our mission to transform how businesses handle their users’ financial, healthcare and personal data,” said Anshu Sharma, CEO and co-founder at Skyflow. “Robin brings a wealth of real-world knowledge and experience, and has spent her career leading privacy initiatives and policies at every level. She will have an immediate impact on ensuring we continue our leading position in data protection and privacy as we add to our products and services.”

Skyflow’s approach to privacy radically simplifies how companies manage, access and govern their sensitive data. The company’s zero-trust data vault with an elegant API allows developers to bring applications and workflows to market with best-of-breed data privacy, security and compliance. Skyflow’s world class approach to data privacy can be implemented within hours, enabling customers to scale their offerings quickly and securely.

Read more about Robin and why she decided to join the Skyflow team here.

About Skyflow

Founded in 2019, Skyflow is a data privacy vault for sensitive data. Our founders wanted to radically transform how businesses handle their users’ financial, healthcare and other personal data — the data that powers the digital economy. Inspired by the data vaults that leaders like Apple and Netflix built to handle customer data, our vision was to deliver the same kind of data privacy vault as a simple and elegant API, something any developer could easily build into their application, the same way they use Stripe, Twilio or Okta. Skyflow is based in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit http://www.skyflow.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

