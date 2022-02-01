Former SteelSeries Executive Craig Olson Joins Industrial Augmented Reality Software Leader Taqtile

Olson is responsible for managing investor relations and key partners

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, the world’s leading industrial augmented reality software platform, announced today that longtime SteelSeries executive, Craig Olson, has been named its Chief Operating Officer. Olson, a private equity executive and mobile gaming software and hardware pioneer, joined SteelSeries in 2012 as President of Worldwide Mobile and helped the brand become the dominant global player in gaming accessories.





“Craig will be an incredible asset to the senior team and his extensive experience with scaling businesses on a global level comes at an ideal juncture for Taqtile,” said Dirck Schou, Taqtile CEO. “The need for augmented reality software solutions that Taqtile provides in manufacturing, maintenance, and training is expanding at an exponential rate.”

Leveraging augmented reality (AR) technology, Taqtile’s Manifest software improves operational workflows so that jobs get done more accurately and consistently. Deskless workers can document maintenance and operational procedures, follow step-by-step work instructions, remotely collaborate with experts, and analyze job performance and history.

“Taqtile’s global business opportunity is immense and likely unprecedented,” said Olson. “The digitization of the work performed by deskless workers, which is exactly what the Taqtile platform supports, will have a profound impact on nearly every industry.”

Taqtile’s Manifest software platform is currently being used by industrial workers around the world at organizations like the U.S. Army, Raytheon, PBC Linear, and Nokia.

“Modernization isn’t only about helicopters and drones and the capital platforms. The Army Application Laboratory is excited to continue work with Taqtile on a solution that will actually improve soldiers’ experiences in their routine work. Taqtile’s Manifest platform is a state-of-the-art upgrade to the way soldiers perform preventative maintenance on their vehicles that will save time and money while improving readiness,” said Thomas Mead, Project Manager, Army Application Laboratory.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile equips industrial workers with the tools they need to complete their jobs more efficiently, accurately, and safely. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest® platform is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs and complete complex tasks. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022). For more information, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

