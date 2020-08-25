Former Showtime Chairman and CEO Matthew Blank Joins CuriosityStream Executive Board of Directors

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream, a leading independent factual media company reaching more than 13 million paying subscribers worldwide, has appointed entertainment and cable industry pioneer Matthew Blank to its board of directors effective immediately. Blank is the former Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, Inc., responsible for iconic global franchises including HOMELAND, DEXTER and BILLIONS. The announcement was made today by CuriosityStream founder and Chairman of the Board, John Hendricks.





“Matt Blank brings an extraordinary wealth of stunningly successful media experience to the CuriosityStream Board of Directors,” said Hendricks. “When Matt took the helm at Showtime, I watched in admiration as he built the pay service over two decades into a leading world force in premium programming with an incredible roster of valuable mega-hits and brand-defining series. All of us at CuriosityStream welcome Matt’s role on our board of directors, where he’ll provide skillful guidance and wise advice in our mission to deliver the absolute best in premium factual entertainment.”

“Matt was an early champion of the rich global opportunity in streaming blue-chip content to consumers both directly and with distribution partners of scale,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. “I couldn’t be more delighted that Matt has agreed to join our board. As we grow organically and through opportunistic acquisition, Matt’s strategic guidance will be invaluable.”

Blank’s career in the entertainment industry spans over four decades. Most recently, he served as an advisor to Showtime Networks Inc., having spent over 20 years as Chairman and CEO of the company, after formerly serving as President, as well as COO and EVP of Marketing. He previously worked at HBO for 12 years, eventually serving as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

‘I’ve known John Hendricks for over 30 years and he is truly one of the great media entrepreneurs of our time,” said Blank. “There is such incredible opportunity for growth in the industry right now and I’m thrilled to join with John and his top-notch team at CuriosityStream to deliver on his core vision to share the best factual entertainment with viewers around the globe.”

Blank currently sits on the board of Cumulus Media Inc., as well as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., and The Cable Center. He also served on the board of the National Cable Television Association (NCTA) for nearly 25 years. Among many industry honors, he has been inducted into the Cable Television and the Broadcasting and Cable Halls of Fame.

Blank is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and holds an M.B.A. from Baruch College.

In August 2020, CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, CuriosityStream common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “CURI”. Completion of the proposed business combination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The transaction will be effected pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, entered into by CuriosityStream and Software Acquisition Group, and the other parties thereto, which contains customary closing conditions, including the clearance of a proxy statement by the Securities and Exchange Commission approval by the shareholders of Software Acquisition Group, and certain regulatory approvals. At the closing of the transaction, CuriosityStream will continue to operate under the current management team and will be a led by a board of directors including Blank, John Hendricks, Elizabeth Hendricks, CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb, Patrick Keeley, Vice Chairman, Investment Banking of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Jonathan Huberman, Chairman and CEO of Software Acquisition Group, and Mike Nikzad, Vice President of Acquisitions and Director of Software Acquisition Group.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

