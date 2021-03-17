Former Dell Technologies Vice President of HPC Appointed to GRC Board of Directors

Thierry Pellegrino will help guide the leader in data center liquid immersion cooling through the next phase of growth, as the data center industry continues its transformation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase liquid immersion cooling for data centers, announced today the appointment of Thierry Pellegrino, former VP Workloads and Solutions, and General Manager High Performance Computing at Dell EMC to its board of directors. Pellegrino will bring to GRC his expertise by providing a strategic direction that will help the company adapt to the ever-changing data center ecosystem.

With two decades of experience at Dell, including his most recent position as Vice President of Business Strategy for Server and Infrastructure Systems, and General Manager HPC, Thierry is an experienced engineer and business leader. He was responsible for leading Dell EMC’s global HPC division, shaping business strategies for the server business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thierry Pellegrino to the GRC Board of Directors,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “With his extensive experience in high performance computing, engineering, and go-to-market strategy, we know Thierry is a valuable addition to our company as we develop next generation products and expand into new markets.”

Earlier this month Pellegrino was appointed Senior Vice President and President of SMART Global Holdings’ (SGH) Specialty Computing business where he will be in charge of the company’s Specialty Computing business and utilize his vast technical knowledge, in areas such as AI, IoT and overall workload optimization across the enterprise, enabling the computing business that will help to deliver application-specific computing solutions for both on-premises and cloud applications.

“Liquid immersion cooling is enabling data centers to efficiently expand and adapt to changing market conditions, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and IoT; and GRC is uniquely positioned to solve their cooling needs,” said Thierry Pellegrino. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to build on my decades of experience and help shape the strategy and direction for GRC. I’m excited to bring my passion for serving customers to my new role as we work to provide solutions to the changes and growth of the data center.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a busy first quarter for GRC that includes being placed on the Essentia Trading Limited (ETL) Zero Carbon Delivery Framework, enabling any UK public sector entity the ability to acquire low- and zero-carbon infrastructure investments, as well as the addition of two new members to its executive team.

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in eighteen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other Edge Computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

