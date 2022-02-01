Force Management’s Revenue Builders Podcast Teaches Listeners to Build Their Own Path to Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Force Management, the leader in sales effectiveness, recently launched Revenue Builders, a podcast that digs deep into the stories and lessons of successful B2B revenue leaders to help listeners build their own path to success.

The weekly show, hosted by five-time CRO John McMahon, author of “The Qualified Sales Leader,” and Force Management co-founder John Kaplan, goes behind the scenes with the people who have been there, done that and seen the results. Each conversation features a mix of engaging stories and tangible takeaways as McMahon and Kaplan take listeners inside the minds of leaders to provide insight on how they got to where they are today, and what drives them to succeed.

Revenue Builders will share lessons learned from experts in company disciplines like, Sales, Finance, Product, Engineering, Customer Success and Executive Leadership. Listeners will gain valuable information and best practices that are transferable to building and scaling high-performing go-to-market organizations.

The podcast doesn’t just feature B2B revenue leaders. Kaplan and McMahon will also talk to leaders with inspirational stories, like veteran Anthony Anderson, who walked from Wisconsin to California to help heal from his combat experience, and Football Coach JD Brookhart (University of Akron, Denver Broncos), who worked in sales before a successful coaching career. By sharing these stories, McMahon and Kaplan plan to highlight the characteristics of great leadership no matter the environment.

“Building a strong sales team and building revenue for your business takes strong leadership,” Kaplan said. “Our goal with this podcast is to bring together various industry-leading minds to help listeners develop a perspective on how to transform their organization and meet business objectives. At the same time, you often find leadership skills transcend typical business environments. Over the years, John and I have been fortunate to work with some of the most successful sales leaders in the business. Hearing how they navigate challenges and find success will benefit any person trying to lead a successful organization.”

Some of the initial guests on Revenue Builders will include:

Hope Cochran – Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group

Andy Byron – President and CRO at Lacework

Meagen Eisenberg – CMO at TripActions

“One of our goals with Revenue Builders is to take the mystery out of how companies work,” McMahon said. “What does a CFO really do and what are they concerned about? What does a Chief People Officer do? What happens at the board level and what are they responsible for? What roles do VCs play? Our conversations will help teach listeners how to better communicate and collaborate with various stakeholders.”

The first episodes of Revenue Builders are now live. Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Play.

One of the inaugural guests on Revenue Builders, Byron, President at Lacework, provides insight to listeners into the challenges and best practices involved with scaling a sales organization, how to develop your Ideal Customer Profile, how to lay the foundation for your sales program, and much more.

“Most sales leaders look at sales as more of an art form, which it is,” Byron said. “It’s part art, part science. The sales leaders that can really boil down the decision they make or don’t make into more of a science, fact-based decision process are more successful over time.”

About Force Management

Force Management develops elite sales organizations with a customized and comprehensive approach that drives quick wins, long-term outcomes, and higher valuations. For more than 20 years, we’ve helped clients hit their revenue targets predictably and consistently, guided by our team of veteran sales leaders and an ability to align sales, marketing, product and customer success teams to bring goals within reach. Take command of your sales organization at www.forcemanagement.com.

