For Your Ears Only: Introducing UE DROPS, The First Truly Wireless, Custom-Molded Earbuds With Statement Style

Luxury handmade earbuds with precision fit quality audio, shaped to your unique earprint – developed by Logitech and Ultimate Ears

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultimate Ears (UE), a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced UE DROPS, the first truly custom wireless earbuds, handcrafted to be as unique as you are. UE DROPS combine Ultimate Ears’ unrivaled, industry-level audio quality and fit with a stylish, innovative design to create a bold fashion statement, for your ears only.





Available in three pearlescent colorways (Sapphire, Rose Quartz, and Onyx), UE DROPS offer a whole new way for people to upgrade their look, express their personal style and stand out from the crowd.

“Imagine if everyone wore the same glasses – it would be a sea of sameness. We’re disrupting the earbuds industry in the same way. Now your personality – and your ears – can truly stand out,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “With UE DROPS we’ve blended the best of both worlds – our audiophile quality sound in a visually stunning design that defies convention and enhances your personal style.”

The customization process leverages the brand’s at-home FitKit to create a one of a kind imprint of the user’s ears. After ordering UE DROPS online, the FitKit ships within days for the customer to complete their at-home fitting with the FitKit app. The FitKit is returned, and the UE DROPS are then handcrafted to the user’s unique earprint. The result is precision fit quality audio with statement style.

UE DROPS offer 22 hours total of play time, including 8 hours of stream time (5.5 hours in transparency mode) plus 14 hours of charge from the included charging case and a five-minute “quick charge” for an hour of play time. Dual microphones and a 9.2mm speaker driver provide clear and balanced sound and superior isolation from outside noise.

Pricing and Availability

UE DROPS are available for order in the U.S. on the Ultimate Ears website for $449. The UE FitKit and UE DROPS apps are available for iPhone and iPad from the Apple App Store, and for Android™ from the Google Play store.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

