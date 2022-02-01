For Students from Passport Academy, the Dream of Graduation is Now a Reality

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Classof22–After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Passport Academy Charter School, (PACS), a tuition-free, public high school in downtown Pittsburgh for students ages 16 through 21, will celebrate its graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place at Soldiers and Sailors Museum in Oakland on June 7th at 6pm. All details can be found below or at the PACS Facebook page.

“Many Western PA families struggled these last two years, and our students were no exception,” said Principal/CEO Joe Oliphant. “I’m so proud of everything these students have accomplished. No doubt it’s been a challenge, and I’m looking forward to what they decide to do next.”

PACS’ blended platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning styles, while offering multiple learning models.

The graduating class reports it has been accepted to California University of PA, IUP, Slippery Rock, Triangle Tech, and CCAC. One student will be leaving for the Air Force while a few students will enroll in the masonry program at The Trade Institute. There are 5 students who are attending local cosmetology programs. Remaining students will enter the workforce at local jobs in the region.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Passport Academy Charter School 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Soldiers and Sailors Museum

WHEN: June 7th at 6pm.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students and families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. To learn more about PACS or how to enroll, visit pacs.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

