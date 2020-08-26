For Small Businesses, the Time to Make “The Shift” is Now

Fiverr introduces “The Shift”, an innovative talent matching service and resource hub for small businesses looking to digitally transform and enhance their online presence

“Businesses everywhere are grappling with the pandemic’s impact, and the thought of having to completely reinvent themselves online can feel like a daunting experience,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “As a company that has served the needs of small businesses for over ten years, we are in a unique position to help. Regardless of their industry, size or budget, our platform has the services and the talent they need to ensure their digital presence is just as authentic and distinct as their offline brand. Our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to come out on the other side of this pandemic better and stronger.”

Build a website: The easiest way to start your digital journey

Completely new and unique to Fiverr is an innovative website developer matching experience. This intuitive tool connects a business with a freelancer specializing in web design and development. For those who are new to creating a website, the matched talent will act as a guiding force throughout the process. It is a new, high-touch approach helping first-timers bring their online presence to life.

Lessons learned: See how others did it

The Shift showcases real-life stories from companies across the globe about how they tackled this challenge. For example, Lavender, a newly launched telehealth company, had to make a dramatic pivot to their entire business which was due to launch at the beginning of the pandemic.

Brighid Gannon, Co-Founder at Lavender explains: “As a business that had to pivot and quickly get off the ground, we knew we needed experts to not only help bring us online but also help us increase our online traffic to reach new clients. Once we incorporated our new SEO strategy with the help of Fiverr freelancers, the results spoke for themselves. From May to June of 2020, Lavender saw a 400% growth in client bookings, which we hoped would hold into the next month. In July, Lavender grew 500%. More and more patients are saying they found us online, so our SEO is definitely working.”

Rooted, a direct-to-consumer indoor plant company, was forced to shut down its retail locations and sell their products exclusively online. Fiverr freelance talent, including a Shopify web developer, UX specialist and illustrator, helped Rooted introduce a dynamic new “Find Your Plant” quiz to their site, a lead generation tool to help prospects find the right products. Rooted’s e-commerce site, which accounted for 10% of their revenue before the pandemic, now accounts for all of the company’s sales.

Financial assistance: Apply for a microgrant

Every month Fiverr is awarding three businesses across the globe a $1,000 USD in Fiverr credit to help support their digital needs. In the first month, a construction consulting company from Australia, a BBQ sauce maker in Denver and an AI-startup in Israel, have been awarded credits and are using them to improve their existing websites, social content, or adding e-commerce features to their sites. If interested in applying for a microgrant or nominating a business, click here.

Fiverr’s “The Shift” follows the launch of the company’s SMBHelp resource center on March 10, 2020, which was created to support small businesses as they navigated the impact of COVID-19.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, 2.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

