FOR-A to Introduce First in Software-Based Line Up for Live Remote Production Applications

SOAR-A Family of Products Feature Ultra Low Latency, Expandability and Synchronized A/V and Data in a Secure Environment

Amsterdam, September 9, 2022 – New at IBC this year will be the first two introductions in a new product category from FOR-A – the SOAR-A series. The name stands for Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized by FOR-A and marks the company’s direction toward a software-based strategy for a variety of applications. First out of the gate in the SOAR-A line will be SOAR-A Edge – highly secure IP transport appliances from two- to 16-channels; and SOAR-A IPTV – an ultra-low latency, web distribution service that provides streaming from one location via WebRTC to any number of remote browsers or set top boxes. Detailed information on SOAR-A line is available here: https://www.for-a.com/products/soara/

FOR-A will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand A51 during the IBC show.

With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A has created a complete solution that addresses a variety of live video production applications, such as broadcast, sports, corporate, and houses of worship. The SOAR-A system serves content creators transitioning to all flavors of IP, including SMPTE ST 2110; live event producers looking for a 12G 4K video production solution; as well as those looking for a workflow with low latency, software-based services.

The entire SOAR-A workflow enables highly secure REMI production and gateway-free streaming. It boasts an expandable IP-based architecture and supports the conversion and delivery of SD, HD, 4K and NDI® to ST 2110 signals. It is compatible with WebRTC and utilizes RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport).

“We’re eager to showcase the ease of use and power of our SOAR-A system for a variety of applications at IBC,” said Katsuaki Kiyohara, President, FOR-A Corporation. “This represents a huge step for FOR-A within the IP realm. We’re introducing SOAR-A Edge and SOAR-A IPTV as the first in our line-up at IBC, but there will be much more innovation to come. We’re very optimistic about the future development of our end-to-end, software-based live production solutions.”

SOAR-A Edge products include the SOAR-A Edge Server, which is expandable to 16 channels, and the two-channel SOAR-A Edge Mini. Both provide powerful RIST, enabling the secure and synchronized packaging of audio and video for transfer. With WebRTC (Web Real-time Communication) compatibility, SOAR-A Edge can stream video without a gateway from any browser to any browser. It supports seamless switching, low-latency previews, and cellular bonding for faster connections even from the most challenging locations.

SOAR-A IPTV is designed for feeds from one main location to remote web browsers or dedicated set top boxes. It requires a single SOAR-A device at the main location with set top boxes or PCs at remote locations for display. Viewers can watch the video on standard computers, tablets and smart phones. As with SOAR-A Edge, the IPTV version provides ultra-low latency and highly scalable WebRTC streaming. Cameras can also be monitored via a low latency preview on the web browser without any custom software. And SOAR-A IPTV also enables 24/7 recording.

SOAR-A Edge and SOAR-A IPTV will be available for delivery later this year. Solutions in the SOAR-A line up will be introduced on a continual basis.

NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt Group.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.

FOR-A CORPORATION OF AMERICA, 11155 Knott Ave., Suite G&H, Cypress, CA 90630 Phone: 714-894-3311, Fax 714-894-5399 Web site: www.for-a.com

Follow FOR-A

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/for-a-company

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOR-A-Corporation-of-America-288072171265624/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fora_global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/foracorporation

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW1vqd45ktMdx7g-Qcs8j7w