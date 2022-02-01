Foqus TV Selects Setplex OTT Platform to Scale IPTV-Based Musical Television Programming and Content

The NORA Middleware Platform and Recommendation Engine Provides the Flexibility for Foqus TV to Deliver Music and Entertainment from Independent Artists Utilizing a Range of Free and Ad-Supported Models

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced that it was selected by Foqus TV to deliver IPTV-based music and entertainment content, leveraging its NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, Foqus TV will be able to offer and scale a broad range of original programming from independent artists, among other programs, to its global audience.

Setplex provides a comprehensive, single-source platform to deliver OTT and IPTV content and programming. It includes everything from video encoding and transcoding, apps customization, a content delivery network (CDN), ad monetization, API integration, and subscriber, device, and security management, and advanced analytics.

Foqus TV will utilize the capabilities offered through Setplex’s NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Based on a microservices oriented architecture, NORA incorporates all the latest technologies to make Setplex’s platform fault-tolerant and highly scalable. It is ideal for tier-one operators that need to support millions of subscribers, as well as startups experiencing hyper-growth that require high-availability to support their business operation.

Setplex’s recommendation engine utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize each subscriber’s viewing experience, suggesting content that is specific to their interests and preferences. The functionality incorporates algorithms that learn from subscriber watching behavior, including content type and categories, as well as other metrics, such as length of, and time of, views.

“We are excited to partner with Setplex, integrating the company’s NORA middleware and recommendation engine to power our popular music television channel,” explained Dr. Jerry Frawley, President of Foqus TV. “Having received compliments and positive feedback from today’s harshest social media critics, Foqus TV continues to grow and expand, adding more content every day. Through the collaboration with Setplex, we can deliver an easy and intuitive customer experience that can scale.”

“Utilizing the Setplex platform, Foqus TV is uniquely positioned to deliver a broad range of free and ad-supported content that can easily scale to accommodate millions of subscribers,” added Lionel Dreshaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Setplex. “Our middleware leveraging microservices in combination with our recommendation engine that integrates machine learning and artificial intelligence will allow Foqus TV to keep pace with the anticipated demand for their content offerings.”

Customers like Foqus TV rely on Setplex because of its highly flexible platform which supports multiple business models such as PPV, AVOD, SVOD and TVOD. The platform’s middleware supports IPTV/OTT on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid and supports a broad range of devices and endpoints, including web, iOS, tvOS, and Android.

Technical Spec & Demo

A technical explanation of the NORA middleware can be found here. Additionally, Setplex will demonstrate its OTT platform at IBC, including its NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Visit us at IBC booth # 5.A75.

About Foqus TV

Foqus TV is a 24-7 global television network that delivers insightful, interesting, simplified, and digestible coverage of musicians starving for televised exposure to an ever-expanding audience of enthusiasts, supporters, and loyal music fans. The company produces a series of content productions, including artist music videos, on-air personalities, talk shows, concert coverage and music industry news. This type of music television provides the audience with their requested demand for the ultimate showcase of new music, which produces longer than average viewing experiences. Foqus TV has become the new leader, and a recognized brand for the music driven people of today. For more information, visit https://foqustv.com.

About Setplex

Setplex is a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end hardware and software solutions for OTT and IPTV offerings. The company enables broadcast, cable, satellite, and Internet TV operators with a wide range of offerings for the ingest, delivery, and analysis of high-quality content. Its array of simple, powerful, affordable solutions is installed worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.setplex.com.

Contacts

Caroline Smith



Springboard



[email protected]

732-813-7402