Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Announces 15th Anniversary Lineup

– EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC. October 13 – 16, 2022 –

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYCWFF–The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One announced its lineup of events to celebrate 15 years in the Big Apple. Widely recognized as the largest gourmet gathering in New York City, the four-day Festival will take place October 13 – 16, 2022 and feature more than 80 events around the city. For the 15th installment, Food Network personalities and more than 400 chefs, mixologists and wine and spirit producers will come together to create an unforgettable epicurean celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine tastings and more. The Festival’s charitable partner, God’s Love We Deliver, is the New York City metropolitan area’s leading provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illness. To date, the Festival has generated more than $14 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of the net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC.

The signature, fan-favorite tasting events will return to Hudson River Park’s Pier 76 and Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum and feature two sprawling, outdoor areas showcasing the nation’s most talented chefs and culinary personalities throughout the Festival weekend. Featured events include:

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray (Thursday, October 13)

(Thursday, October 13) Peroni’s Taste of Italy hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant with special guest Whoopi Goldberg (Friday, October 14)

(Friday, October 14) Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances featuring fan-favorite Food Network personalities and Restaurant Row presented by Tock. (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16)

presented by Liebherr Appliances featuring fan-favorite Food Network personalities and Restaurant Row presented by Tock. (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16) Tacos & Tequila After Dark powered by Toyota hosted by the Cast of The Kitchen with special guests Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show (Saturday, October 15)

(Saturday, October 15) Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Andrew Zimmern and Dario Cecchini (Sunday, October 16)

The Hard Rock Hotel New York will serve as the new backdrop for a slew of returning fan-favorite events. On Friday, October 14, Food Network star Jet Tila will host Taste of Asia, a late-night celebration featuring a variety of signature offerings from the finest Asian outposts in the city. Keep the party going and honor all things fabulous on Saturday, October 15 at Drag Brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris featuring jaw-dropping performances by the industry’s most in-demand drag queens and kings. That night, celebrate the Festival’s 15th birthday with a dessert-filled, blow-out bash with a special performance by front man of legendary group RUN DMC, Rev Run, at the 15th Anniversary Dessert Party hosted by social media star turned TV personality Kalen Allen.

On Saturday, October 15, bring the whole family to enjoy the best of both worlds at the new Sweet and Savory Brunch hosted by Duff Goldman. Later that night, the city’s top bars from all five boroughs will duke it out for top honors during Battle of the Boroughs: A Cocktail Showdown presented by BACARDI hosted by The Try Guys, the internet’s favorite explorers and hosts of No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys.

New to the roster this year and anchoring the Festival’s presence in Brooklyn is Industry City, a vibrant creative hub along the waterfront which will host new and returning Festival events. Kick off the Festival weekend early on Thursday, October 13 with Food Network’s resident, spikey-haired blonde Anne Burrell as she hosts the ever-popular Aperitivo happy hour and indulge in Italian-inspired cocktails and canapes. On Friday, October 14, the brand-new event Flavors of the Mediterranean hosted by Michael Symon will take guests on a journey from the Iberian Peninsula to the Adriatic Sea – think lush dips and tantalizing hors d’oeuvres inspired by some of the best places to eat in the world. Those looking to celebrate with the whole family can head over to Fornino in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, October 15 for the Ultimate Pizza Party hosted by Buddy Valastro. Top off the weekend with a Brunch hosted by Michael Solomonov with entertainment by SNACKTIME on Sunday, October 16 at his new Brooklyn outpost, Laser Wolf.

Gourmands looking to sharpen their culinary skills alongside the experts should snag a spot at one of the Festival’s Master Classes taking place at the Institute of Culinary Education and at participating venues. Choose from a variety of classes and gain hands-on experience with world-famous chefs, mixologists, and culinary stars such as Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra, Masaharu Morimoto, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, Duff Goldman, Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s, Maneet Chauhan, Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride of Pig Beach, the team behind Ukrainian restaurant Veselka and more!

A plethora of unique, one-night-only collaborative meals hosted by some of the world’s most critically acclaimed chefs and paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, make up this year’s revamped Intimate Dinner Series. Participating chefs and personalities will be joining us from New York, California, New Orleans, London, France and other worldwide locales and include Alain Ducasse, Sohla El-Waylly, Daniel Boulud, Kwame Onwuachi, Amanda Freitag, Marcus Samuelsson, Dani García, Antonia Lofaso, Michael White, Chintan Pandya, Carlton McCoy, Lauren Von Der Pool and many others.

The Festival’s Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale runs from June 10-16 during which time Capital One credit and debit cardholders can take advantage of special offers and purchase tickets before they are available to the general public on June 17. Cardholders will receive exclusive access to a Shake Shack HQ Dinner & Tour, Sushi Rolling Master Class with Masaharu Morimoto, once in a lifetime dinner with father-son duo Jean-Georges and Cédric Vongerichten, early entry to signature events, special pricing and more.

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Conrad New York Midtown will serve as the official host hotel for NYCWFF 2022, offering travelers a spacious and residential retreat during Festival week. The complete line-up of events for the 15th Anniversary Festival is available online at nycwff.org. Ticket sales open to the general public on Friday, June 17. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

Between NYCWFF and its sister festival SOBEWFF®, which takes place each February in Miami Beach, more than $47 million has been raised to benefit the respective charitable partners of each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining cultures of their host cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities and serve as a platform to drive awareness and engagement for a wide array of philanthropic activities.

Images and interviews are available upon request.

###

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by God’s Love We Deliver with 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds supporting New Yorkers facing severe illness. Over the past 15 years, the Festival has generated more than $14 million in net proceeds for its charitable causes. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in New York for the ninth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org. Follow @NYCWFF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on TikTok at @NYCWineFoodFestival.

God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, God’s Love now serves people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. God’s Love addresses food and nutrition insecurity, and supports the health and well-being of their clients, by providing ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, advocating for food and nutrition support, and delivering medically tailored meals. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, they home-delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

Contacts

Press Contact:



The Door

[email protected]

Internal Festival Contact:

Festival Public Relations

Andrea Moreno



[email protected]