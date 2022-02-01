Flyp Financial Launches NeoBank With Unique Gamified Rewards Program

Fintech Startup focuses on providing a social, transparent and accessible banking option

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–Flyp Financial, creators of the mobile banking app “Flyp,” today officially announced the availability of their app in both Google Play and App Store. The app, which offers a series of banking features including a gamified rewards program, is now live and available to download for the public.

Founded in 2020 by veteran Wall Street banker BJ McAndrews and serial tech-entrepreneur Gary Zukowski, Flyp has been in stealth mode as they built the platform and completed beta testing. Flyp offers a mobile banking solution that leverages social and gamification in order to attract and build a community of Financially Literate People (FLyP).

Flyp is a new option for anyone who is looking for something different than their current banking experience. Flyp has no hidden fees which ensures that those living paycheck to paycheck can afford to bank. Flyp has an engaging rewards program that offers up to 110% cashback, making it a very compelling value proposition for anyone looking for perks in this modern way of banking. Flyp simplifies the banking experience by making it easily accessible, fun and interactive without affecting the user’s credit score.

“At Flyp we are Financially Liberating People. That is our ‘why,’ and why we spell Flyp with a ‘Y.’ When you look at the current financial landscape it has become a one size fits all, and that excludes a large percentage of U.S. consumers. Some can’t afford many of the available options, others don’t trust the traditional solutions and many want a better user experience. One they have grown accustomed to in sectors like media, music and gaming. Flyp is here to be that destination,” says McAndrews, CEO and Co-founder.

Transcending other mobile banks in the market, Flyp offers a different approach. Zukowski, CTO and Co-founder states;

“We are different from any other banking experience out there. We’re building every product and service with a social and gamified component, and are bringing fun into finance. The community we are bringing together through Flyp will help us keep our acquisition costs low and continue to offer products and services at no cost to the consumer. Future plans include gamified quests & challenges, NFTs, Crypto, and virtual gathering places for people to share social capital. On top of that, we have one of the strongest teams in the fintech space, with decades of experience in banking and tech.”

Flyp is grateful to have an opportunity to serve the community as an essential product that will truly bring mobile banking to the next, social level.

Flyp is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. The Flyp Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

For more information please visit https://flypmoney.com/.

To download the Flyp Banking App for iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flyp-mobile-banking/id1599108949 for Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.weflyp

