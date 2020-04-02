Flowly App Helps Reduce Coronavirus Stress and Anxiety; Pledges Support for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Company to donate $0.50 to GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund for every app session completed

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowly, the mobile app for pain and anxiety management, today announced new offerings to help people cope with Coronavirus-related stress and anxiety, while pledging monetary support for COVID-19 relief efforts. The Flowly app #BreatheTogether experience features targeted breathing exercises in an interactive environment designed specifically to reduce anxiety, which has been magnified as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Flowly’s #BreatheTogether experience is free and available for download in the App Store and at www.flowly.world.

“The Coronavirus is not only affecting physical health, but is also taking a toll on mental health all around the world. The day-to-day uncertainty has led to a tremendous increase in stress and anxiety, and Flowly is here to help you manage that,” said Celine Tien, co-founder & CEO, Flowly. “Our proven breathing and relaxation techniques can help you better cope during these uncertain times and your participation will also help benefit first responders and those in need as we make a donation for every Flowly app session you complete.”

Flowly has teamed up with GlobalGiving to provide critical relief for COVID-19. Flowly will allocate $0.50 for every and any session completed towards the Coronavirus Relief Fund, helping send doctors and nurses to affected communities, supply masks, ventilators, and other medical supplies to hospitals, and deliver essential items to families and children in need.

Flowly offers interactive experiences that engage users in biofeedback for relaxation training. The app immerses users in 360 degree and virtual reality worlds that train them to relax and regulate their nervous systems to better manage pain, stress, and anxiety. Flowly experiences are all mobile, allowing users to engage in the virtual worlds on their phones or with VR headsets. The first eight Flowly Intro sessions and #BreatheTogether experience are available to all users who download the app.

About Flowly

Flowly is your app to help manage chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Founded in 2019 by two Yale classmates and an award-winning designer, Flowly’s mission is to take typically inaccessible therapies like biofeedback and virtual reality, and put it in the hands of the people who need it most. The company’s easy-to-use and accessible VR platform guides users in relaxation training to regulate their nervous systems while immersed in beautiful and relaxing VR environments. Flowly tracks user progress and offers an online community forum to share and support with other members. To learn more, visit www.flowly.world.

