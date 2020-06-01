Florence Engages Trevelino/Keller to Usher a New Era of Collaboration in Clinical Research

COVID-19 Crisis Highlights the Need for Greater Remote Site Monitoring and Management

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, announces its partnership with Florence, the largest established site and sponsor connectivity platform in research. Trevelino/Keller will work with Florence to generate brand awareness and highlight the critical importance of remote site monitoring and management to foster the cure of disease, both in the current crisis and beyond.

Florence is the leading platform for electronic document workflow management in clinical research, considered the industry standard with more than 7,200 research sites in 27 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborating on its network. The company strives to streamline research busywork so clinical investigators can focus on what’s important: scaling capacity and accelerating research to advance cures for patients. In the COVID-19 crisis, site access is restricted for research personnel making Florence’s remote clinical trial site monitoring capabilities even more critical.

“COVID-19 is disrupting the status quo, and connectivity is especially important as sponsors look to keep study operations on track. With more than 280,000 remote monitoring actions in April, we have experienced a 184% uptick year to date,” says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. “Today, it is more important than ever to have the support of a leading healthcare agency. Trevelino/Keller’s history of supporting disruptive solutions in technology and healthcare makes them an ideal partner to drive greater brand awareness and further our mission.”

Trevelino/Keller brings more than 16 years of experience in brand reputation and media strategy to the partnership, including media success for clients such as Ciox, SOC Telemed and SpeciCare. According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #1 in Healthcare and #3 in Technology in Atlanta.

“Florence’s site-first technology infrastructure allows collaboration in real-time and keeps studies on track, which is exactly what research needs in our current, contactless world,” explains Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “With an exceptional resume of global customers, Florence is the leading site and sponsor connectivity platform. We are poised to elevate the company’s reputation and educate the rest of the industry on what sets the Florence platform apart.”

About Florence



Based in Atlanta, Florence is the leading platform for electronic document workflow management in clinical research, considered the industry standard with more than 7,200 research sites in 27 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborating on its network. Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence solutions foster 25% faster startup time and 40% reduced document cycle time, among other benefits. To learn about advancing research through collaboration, visit www.florencehc.com.

About Trevelino/Keller



Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across eight practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Government, Lifestyle and Environment. Its 360 Reputation Marketing platform includes include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Ranked nationally in nine industry segments, the firm is Atlanta’s fastest growing and the third fastest growing in the Southeast. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

Contacts

