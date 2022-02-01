Float Dubai, the World’s Largest Floating Nightclub, to Reopen December 1st

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – November 29, 2022) – The world’s largest floating nightclub, Float Dubai reopens this weekend with a 3-night celebration starting December 1st. The exclusive outdoor venue, located on the highest deck of the iconic Queen Elizabeth II ship, opened to much acclaim in October 2022 and the team behind the exclusive club promise an even more exciting season of entertainment, surprises and world-class music for the new season.

Providing a fully immersive entertainment experience, Float Dubai played host to some of the biggest names in music entertainment last season including Maluma, TYGA, French Montana, Desiigner, Offset, Giggs, D-Block Europe, Davido, Trey Songz and Torey Lanez to name but a few, the international DJ and artist roster for the new season is expected to be bigger, better and full of surprises. Guests will also get to experience a host of new shows from the new in-house entertainment team that promise a VIP experience fusing together the past, present and the future – fitting for a venue on the top deck of such a historic ship.

Float Dubai advises guests to prepare for a line-up bigger and better than the previous season with artists from the realms of hip-hop and R&B, as well as top international DJs joining the decks alongside some of Dubai’s most talented local DJs.

Float Dubai:

Website: www.floatdxb.com

Instagram: @floatdubai

Opening Hours: Thursday – Saturday 10PM to 4AM

Reservation Email: [email protected]

Reservation Number: +971 54 711 1171

For media inquiries, please contact;

Seher Farooq

[email protected]

+971 56 626 6026

