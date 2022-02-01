Flexpoint Provides Sensor Technology to Global Battery Manufacturer

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – July 12, 2022) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) announces the integration of its “Battery Expansion Bend Sensor” (“BXS).

Flexpoint is currently providing development, technology and its Battery Expansion Sensor to a leading global battery manufacturer for advanced testing and integration into battery packs for electronic components.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, “We are excited to see our Bend Sensor application advancing through this process and will continue coordinating with this leading Global Battery Manufacturer to have our patented technology included in their products. This global manufacturer would represent a significant contribution to the Company’s future revenues.”

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-39

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130561