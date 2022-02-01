Flexpoint Pacific Rim Sales Rep Generates Additional Interest In BXS Battery Expansion Sensor

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2022) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) announces that we are currently working with an additional Pacific Rim Company on the development and integration its “Battery Expansion Bend Sensor” (“BXS).

Flexpoint previously announced that we had engaged a sales representative in the Pacific Rim. Through our Pacific Rim Sales representative, we are currently providing development, technology and our Battery Expansion Sensor to an additional Pacific Rim battery manufacturer.

The battery expansion sensor, (BXS), is an important safety feature and was created to prevent thermal runaway-how most battery fires occur. The battery expansion sensor can detect a swollen battery and take appropriate action, effectively shutting it down and sending a notice to the user that the battery is no longer safe. It is designed to detect the dangerous expansion and stop a Lithium ion or Lithium polymer battery from charging or discharging. This Flexpoint BXS sensor is becoming a viable solution for manufacturing for many devices at low cost

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, “We are excited to see the interest in our Bend Sensor applications advancing through this process and will continue coordinating with our representative and this battery manufacturer to have our patented technology included in their products. This additional customer for the BXS sensor could represent a significant contribution to the Company’s future revenues as early as mid-next year.”

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is pleased to announce the addition of key resellers and partners in the Pacific Rim. “These are companies Flexpoint has done business with in the past, and these moves strengthen and expand the strategic nature of the relationships. We are realizing new orders from them and anticipate additional immediate and significant volume purchases which will propel us further into existing key markets, as well as expand the reach of the Bend Sensor® technology into new vertical markets and geographies,” stated Clark Mower, Flexpoint President.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

