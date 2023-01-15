Flexpoint Leads in Medical Rehabilitation and Virtual Reality Glove Markets

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) is pleased to announce on time delivery of the previously announced order from to innovative medical rehabilitative equipment leader Idrogenet/Gloreha . Flexpoint’s Bend Sensor® continues to be highly sought after as the innovative medical equipment and the Virtual Reality (VR) markets accelerate and grow.

Gloreha devices are the most advanced, effective and user-friendly combination of technology to support motor rehabilitation of the upper limb and neurocognitive recovery. Devices that promote the functional recovery of patients and their reintegration into daily life and are applied daily in hospitals and rehab centers all around the world.

Flexpoint’s President, Clark Mower stated, “We are pleased to announce the accelerated delivery of this order to our long-time customer who continues to expand their use of our patented Bend Sensor® technology. These highly specialized sensors have been custom designed for this use and are sold at a premium over stock sensors. These reoccurring orders are an illustration of the development cycle and possibilities that exist with this technology. The bend Sensor® technology was first commercialized in the Nintendo Power Glove and, because of its unique characteristics and flexibility, it has expanded into automotive, Virtual Reality, medical and industrial uses. What is even more exciting is that we are working with other sectors as well. There have been, and continues to be, so many advancements in the medical glove sectors and it is rewarding that Flexpoint’s patented Bend Sensor® technology continues to be a leader in these industries.”

Mower continued, “We have received orders for future deliveries from this and other recurring customers and have seen the growth of gloves into a significant and regular contributor to Flexpoint’s revenue stream. We have additional orders in production that are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.”

About Idrogenet/Gloreha

Serving patients, doctors, and therapists through therapies and protocols that accompany all stages of the rehabilitation process. Offering hand and upper limb treatment, proprioceptive stimulation, serious motor and cognitive games, and interaction with real objects. Gloreha devices combine several innovative technologies to extend a daily motivating and engaging therapy. The range of Gloreha products guarantee rehabilitative structures technological equipment to support the operational needs of hospitals and rehabs.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

Please visit https://www.flexpoint.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151696