Flexpoint Continues to provide Customized Sensors

High Pressure Relief Protection Sensors provided to a Global Manufacturer

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – July 19, 2022) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLXT) announces the integration of its sensors in systems designed to protect hydraulic systems from overpressure situation.

Flexpoint received orders of specialized sensors for detection of overpressure rising in hydraulic systems and has delivered Flexpoint’s Bend Sensors to a global manufacturer of rupture discs, pressure and vacuum-relief valves, and other safety-critical pressure-relief products. The Bend Sensor Technology works extremely well in harsh types of environments and applications. Because of the Bend Sensor’s fast reaction, chemical resistance, and temperature tolerance this is an excellent application for these types of technologies.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with this manufacturer and are pleased that we continue to see regular recurring orders for the custom sensors we designed and manufacture for their specific needs and requirements. This highly specialized application demonstrates the versatility and adaptability of our patented Bend Sensor® technology to a wide range of applications. We see many specialized applications that our technology either replaces old non-effective sensors with our customized Bend Sensors.”

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

