Flexpoint Announces Advancement in Pill Pack for Opioid Tracking Solution

West Jordan, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – July 21, 2022) – Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLXT) announces the advancement of the previously announced pill dispensing application to work with the adoption of new wireless communication protocols. This integration of the pill pack with the new wireless communication protocols will make the tracking method less costly and easier to use. The Blister Pack featuring the Flexpoint Bend Sensor® will facilitate the monitoring and tracking of patients’ use of pharmaceuticals, and in particular, opioids, by medical professionals, insurance providers and authorities in real-time.

Flexpoint President Clark Mower stated, “We are pleased to see the renewal of this application and its advancements. Unfortunately, the project had been delayed because of the development of the communication systems, but that has now been resolved and the development is back on track. Flexpoint has been involved in the further development and coordination with the software developer and in modifications to the pill pack design. This is another ideal use of Flexpoint’s technology, and we are excited to be a part of this project that will help so many people. Revenues could begin in early 2023 and long-term revenues could be valued in the millions of dollars annually.”

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company’s patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint’s technology and expertise have been recognized by the world’s elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the “smart” age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from expected results.

