FlexIt to Provide Immersive Health and Wellness on LG One:Quick Flex Display

FlexIt and LG Business Solutions teaming up to provide immersive health and wellness experiences on new all-in-one monitor

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexIt, a leading interconnected health platform delivering live, personalized wellness experiences, is bringing its holistic health and wellness experiences to the new One:Quick Flex® all-in-one display from LG Business Solutions. FlexIt’s 1-on-1 sessions with personal trainers, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and other wellness professionals will deliver an unparalleled level of immersion on the LG One:Quick Flex display.





FlexIt continues to collaborate with innovative companies to create the most immersive health, wellness, and fitness experiences possible. LG’s technology will facilitate a new level of interaction, making the FlexIt fitness experience available in a variety of commercial, personal, and private applications, with all the proprietary FlexIt features users have come to rely on.

The LG One:Quick Flex’s 43-inch all-in-one display features a built-in camera, microphones and speakers, making it possible to connect to and set up virtual personal training sessions with ease. This internet-enabled device will give users the ability to connect to their favorite entertainment, wellness, and educational experiences while also being able to rotate, adjust height, and transport on a convenient stand (sold separately).

FlexIt’s premier health and wellness professionals will be able to take advantage of these innovations to provide immediate feedback on form, clearly communicate guidance, and motivate their clients on a bigger device than ever before, providing the 1-on-1 attention that FlexIt specializes in, with enhanced immersion.

“Our mission is always to provide the most immersive, most interactive experience possible,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “LG’s new display lets us do just that. With the touch of a button you can invite a FlexIt health expert right onto the screen to guide, motivate, and educate. We’re elevating FlexIt’s immersion to a new level, and we can’t wait to see it come to life.”

“The One:Quick Flex is all about immersion,” said Gianni Restaino, vice president of engineering for LG Business Solutions USA. “At LG, we want people to be able to interact with technology, and more importantly, with the people on the other side of the technology. So we’re working with FlexIt, to give people just that. Now they’ll be able to access a new breadth of immersive experiences.”

About FlexIt

FlexIt Interconnected Health is the ultimate tool for motivation and accountability, helping users reach their health and wellness goals through live, 1-on-1, private sessions with elite fitness and wellness professionals. FlexIt offers modalities including strength, HIIT, yoga, nutrition, physical therapy, barre, pilates, stretching, meditation, and more. Each client’s program is customized based on their needs, lifestyle, and goals and delivered on a proprietary platform designed and optimized for wellness experiences.

FlexIt’s mission is to empower everyone with flexible experiences, Wherever, Whenever™. With custom features designed and optimized for training, such as live screen drawing, form correction features and custom views, the FlexIt platform is changing clients’ health and fitness habits for the better. Clients include athletes from the NBA, NFL, US Women’s National Team, and known influencers and celebrities.

Download FlexIt on iOS and Android app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit.

“LG” and the LG logo are registered trademarks of LG Corp. “One:Quick Flex” is a registered trademark of LG Electronics Inc.

