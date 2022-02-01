FlexIt Has Launched the “Just FlexIt™” Podcast

The leader in 1-on-1 virtual personal training has launched their in-house podcast, bringing exciting guests wherever podcasts can be heard

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, has launched its podcast “Just FlexIt™“to all major directories, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts, among others. Austin Cohen (FlexIt Founder & CEO) and Justin Turetsky (Founding Team & COO) introduce listeners to top athletes, entrepreneurs, health and wellness industry experts, celebrities, and more on “Just FlexIt™.”





The podcast has launched with initial episodes featuring: Jason “The Jet” Terry, NBA Champion and head coach of the Denver Nuggets G-League affiliate team the Grand Rapids Gold; and Jimmy Suh, Chief Commercial Officer of Arlo Hotels. It will continue to host fitness, wellness, and health industry experts who will get personal about motivation, accountability, fitness, sports, entrepreneurship, and goal setting. “Just FlexIt™” will be released weekly each Monday morning.

“FlexIt and our mission has been connecting us to so many amazing people in the health and wellness space,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “We were already having insightful conversations with such incredible people, so launched the ‘Just FlexIt™‘ podcast to share those insights with our community.”

“This podcast is exciting for our brand and connects us even further with our community,” said Justin Turetsky, COO and Founding Team Member of FlexIt. “Our episodes have had some amazing guests so far, and we’re excited to keep the ball rolling! We know that our listeners will feel inspired and motivated after listening.”

The latest episode of “Just FlexIt™“ features NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Dale Moss, the former NFL athlete and season 16 winner of The Bachelorette. The two former athletes discuss football, fitness, personal triumphs, and the resources FlexIt is making available. Upcoming guests include: Shawn Thorton, former NHL athlete; Katie Austin, fitness personality, author, blogger, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model; Charles Way, former NY Giant; and Chris Gronkowski, former NFL athlete and entrepreneur, and many others.

For more information and to listen to the podcast, go to: https://linktr.ee/JustFlexIt

About FlexIt

FlexIt is the ultimate tool for motivation and accountability, helping users reach their health and wellness goals through live, 1-on-1, private sessions with elite fitness and wellness professionals. As the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, FlexIt offers modalities including strength, HIIT, yoga, nutrition, physical therapy, barre, pilates, stretching, meditation, and more. Each client’s program is customized based on their needs, lifestyle, and goals and delivered on a proprietary platform designed and optimized for wellness experiences.

FlexIt’s mission is to empower everyone with flexible experiences, Wherever, Whenever™. With custom features designed and optimized for training, such as screen live drawing, form correction features and custom views, the FlexIt platform is changing clients’ health and fitness habits for the better. Clients include athletes from the NBA, NFL, US Women’s National Team, and known influencers and celebrities. FlexIt has been recognized and awarded by prominent industry publications including Men’s Health, Runner’s World, and U.S. News & World Report, and was named a “Most Innovative Product of 2021” by Innovation & Tech Today.

Download FlexIt on iOS and Android app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit

