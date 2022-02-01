FlexIt and the International Sports Science Association (ISSA) Partner With The Vitamin Shoppe® to Introduce the Wellness Retailer’s Loyalty Members to Live “Interconnected Health” Sessions

FlexIt, ISSA, and The Vitamin Shoppe® team up to provide Healthy Awards® members with personalized access to a wide variety of fitness experts and wellness solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexIt, a leading interconnected health platform delivering live, personalized wellness experiences, is bringing its holistic health and wellness experiences to The Vitamin Shoppe’s Healthy Awards®loyalty program members, through its partnership with the nationally recognized personal training certifying agency, ISSA.

FlexIt continues to collaborate with innovative companies to create the most immersive health, wellness, and fitness experiences possible. The Vitamin Shoppe is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. FlexIt is now available to all members of The Vitamin Shoppe’s Healthy Awards® loyalty program.

FlexIt will help connect The Vitamin Shoppe’s loyalty members with fitness experts from a range of disciplines who will work with them live via virtual, online sessions. Individual programs are convenient and customizable, personalized to each client’s unique health and fitness goals. With this partnership, The Vitamin Shoppe’s Healthy Awards® members can now complement their routines with FlexIt’s personalized, one-on-one training programs, including nutrition, cardio, pilates, strength, yoga, dance, barre, physical therapy, recovery, stretching, pre and post-natal, senior fitness and more.

“Our mission is to provide the FlexIt community with the most immersive, most interactive experience possible,” said Austin Cohen, CEO, and Founder of FlexIt. “ISSA has been instrumental in helping grow both the quality and quantity of fitness professionals within the FlexIt community. ISSA is now helping to expand that community further through our newest partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe. The Vitamin Shoppe’s millions of Healthy Awards® loyalty program members will now get the opportunity to experience what FlexIt’s Interconnected Health sessions are all about.”

“We are excited to continue to champion the industry through strategic brand-building initiatives,” says Andrew Wyant, CEO of ISSA. “We have great relationships with FlexIt and The Vitamin Shoppe and there’s no better way to move the health and wellness industry forward than by connecting two of these industry-leading brands and their communities.”

About FlexIt

FlexIt Interconnected Health is the ultimate tool for motivation and accountability, helping users reach their health and wellness goals through live, 1-on-1, private sessions with elite fitness and wellness professionals. FlexIt offers modalities including strength, HIIT, yoga, nutrition, physical therapy, barre, pilates, stretching, meditation, and more. Each client’s program is customized based on their needs, lifestyle, and goals and delivered on a proprietary platform designed and optimized for wellness experiences.

FlexIt’s mission is to empower everyone with flexible experiences, Wherever, Whenever®. With custom features designed and optimized for training, such as live screen drawing, form correction features, and custom views, the FlexIt platform is changing clients’ health and fitness habits for the better. Clients include athletes from the NBA, NFL, US Women’s National Team, and known influencers and celebrities.

Download FlexIt on iOS and Android app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit

About International Sports Sciences Association

ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) was founded in 1988 by a team of leading fitness experts and exercise scientists. ISSA has taught over 475,000 students and trainers in 174 countries and is now recognized as the world leader in fitness education and certification. ISSA brings healthy living to everybody in the world through education and community and acts as a teaching institution for personal trainers, athletic trainers, coaches, physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, and professionals in every field of health care. ISSA brings healthy living to everybody in the world through education and community: www.ISSAonline.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

