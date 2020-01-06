Flex Delivers Seamless Path from Rapid Prototyping to High Volume Manufacturing of IoT Devices

New development kit and system-in-package enable shorter time to market and support design of high volume IoT products integrating sound, pressure and motion sensing

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), the global supply chain and manufacturing company, in collaboration with QuickLogic Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG, today announced the availability of the FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit to enable rapid prototyping and a corresponding 12mm x 12mm System-in-Package (SiP) for high volume production of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. To help reduce time to market and scale production, the development kit and SiP enable a wide range of new and existing sensor fusion IoT products requiring audio, pressure and motion sensing, Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, attendees interested in seeing a demonstration of the FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit can make an appointment to visit QuickLogic’s suite, located in the Venetian Tower Suite 31:220, by contacting [email protected], or visit Infineon’s booth in the Venetian Toscana Ballrooms 3706 and 3707.

“ The FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit and SiP are designed to help bring a variety of next-generation and existing IoT devices to market faster,” said Dave Gonsiorowski, vice president, Innovation Services & Solutions at Flex. “ A significant challenge with IoT design today is the availability of flexible integrated development kits that easily transition to high-volume manufacturing. We are proud to have collaborated with QuickLogic and Infineon and provide a solution that enables customers across several industries to design products at unprecedented speeds.”

“ Flex and QuickLogic worked closely together to integrate our EOS S3 SoC ultra-low power voice and sensor processing platform with their FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit and SiP,” said Brian Faith, chief executive officer of QuickLogic. “ The development kit includes a sensor fusion daughter board featuring the EOS S3 SoC, and the SiP version miniaturizes the same functionality into a single package that can be used for volume production. By working with Flex and Infineon, we are able to deliver sensor fusion customers a complete and seamless development path.”

“ The collaboration is another step by Infineon to make the products we use every day smarter using our advanced sensor and sensor fusion software technologies,” said Philipp Von Schierstaedt, vice president and general manager, Radio Frequency and Sensors at Infineon Technologies. “ The development kit combined with Infineon’s digital sensors and microphones delivers seamless, effortless interactions between people and the next generation of IoT devices across multiple industries.”

FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit

The development kit contains an ESP32 controller board with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and a sensor fusion daughter board, created in collaboration with QuickLogic and Infineon. The daughter board integrates QuickLogic’s EOS™ S3 SoC platform with Infineon’s DPS310 digital barometric pressure sensor and IM69D130 digital MEMS microphone in addition to a 6-axis IMU and a 64Mb SPI flash.

Flexible throughout the design process and compatible with the Adafruit Feather ecosystem, the development kit is optimized for quick prototyping. The development kit is applicable across many industries due to its small, accessible form factor that integrates best-in-class sensors commonly used in a variety of industrial and consumer markets. The hardware configuration addresses several use cases, as the sensor fusion algorithm is software configurable.

System-in-Package (SiP)

The SiP is a drop-in sensor fusion solution for IoT devices with constrained form factors. The System-in-Package offers a single integrated form factor (12 x 12mm) version of the sensor fusion daughter board that has been miniaturized at scale through Flex proprietary packaging processes. The self-contained subsystem frees the selected host processor from always-on sensor fusion workloads. The Flex proprietary SiP form factor can be customized for different sensor fusion applications and easily integrates into new or existing products.

Availability

The FLEXino Sensor Fusion Development Kit is available now, and the System-in-Package is scheduled to be available the first quarter of 2020. Questions and requests related to the development kit and SiP can be directed to [email protected].

About Flex

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company’s embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, please visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

About EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform

The EOS S3 Voice and Sensor Processing Platform is an ultra-low power SoC that combines always-on/always-listening voice processing with fast, efficient and sophisticated sensor processing capabilities. It includes a proprietary, patent-pending uDSP-like Flexible Fusion Engine (FFE) that handles the bulk of the sensor algorithm processing, which minimizes the processing load for the floating point MCU. The multi-core design of EOS S3 enables it to be used as a host processor as well as a companion co-processor. Power consumption in the always-listening mode is minimized by its hardware integrated Low Power Sound Detector (LPSD). System-level power consumption is further optimized by the EOS S3’s dynamic power management technology.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41,400 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

