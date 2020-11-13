Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufamn, founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference and UBS Global Virtual TMT Conference.

Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference



Date: Monday, November 16th



Time: 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

UBS Global Virtual TMT Conference



Date: Tuesday, December 8th



Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. Archived replays of the audio webcasts will be available following the live presentations from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, over 3 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

