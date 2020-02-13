Fiverr Reimagines the Way AI and Human Intelligence Work Together With the Launch of Logo Maker

The AI-powered authoring tool enhances the productivity of Fiverr’s creative seller community, while allowing businesses to rapidly personalize and customize the perfect logo.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the launch of Fiverr Logo Maker, bringing the power of artificial intelligence to Fiverr’s best creative talent. Fiverr sellers now have the opportunity to monetize their existing design portfolio by instantly producing hundreds of logo permutations using AI-based tools developed by Fiverr. For buyers, the powerful service streamlines the logo creation process allowing them to rapidly personalize and customize original, handmade designs created by Fiverr sellers. Recognizing the risk that automation and AI presents for the creative community, Fiverr Logo Maker is advancing a unique approach that preserves the integrity of human-made logo designs, while giving business buyers a fast and intuitive service to build a logo.





There is a spectre haunting the future of work in the form of AI and automation enabling machines to displace people’s jobs. Fiverr is determined to harness the power of AI and automation to enhance human productivity, recognizing that, used properly, technology can also unleash human creativity. While AI plays a critical role in automating certain repetitive tasks, like data entry and collection, its success also highlights human skills such as creative thinking, storytelling, and social interaction, which will never be truly automated by machines. As a result, AI will make some work more human, not less.

“ The idea that artificial intelligence will eliminate many jobs in the future is outdated. Automation will not displace human imagination and creativity, rather, the technology’s impact will be in supporting and enhancing fundamental human capabilities. The future of work is one where AI supports more people, to create more with less effort,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “ As a company that puts our community first, we believe our approach to building smart AI tools not only supports their efforts in delivering exceptional work, but also bolsters their opportunities for work and earning potential.”

The power of Fiverr Logo Maker rests in its approach to combining the creative artwork designed by Fiverr community members and its intuitive AI algorithms that allow it to generate relevant, effective logos for businesses in a few clicks. Once a logo is created, Logo Maker can also provide businesses a complete branding package within seconds. Customers will be able to download dozens of branding files to be used on the business’ website, social media and other marketing assets. Uniquely, Logo Maker also provides buyers the option to work with the designer who created the original logo template on any special enhancements that can’t be modified through the AI.

With Logo Maker, Fiverr now covers the spectrum of design needs — from custom designed logos for businesses looking to work directly with experienced designers from scratch to those who want a simple do-it-yourself option. For more information about Logo Maker, please click here and access the tool, click here.

