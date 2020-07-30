Fiverr Introduces Promoted Gigs, New Tool for Freelancers to Advertise Services & Boost Earning Potential on Its Marketplace

Company enhances its e-commerce experience by providing advertising services to sellers to help grow their business on Fiverr

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is launching Promoted Gigs, a new tool that provides talented and experienced freelancers on Fiverr the opportunity to grow and expand their business with only a few clicks. With promoted gigs, sellers can bid and win prime locations on the Fiverr platform through an auction and pay-per-click mechanism.

Millions of people from around the world come to Fiverr to find the talent and the services they need to help build their business, their brand, and their dreams. Whether it’s help with social media marketing to increase a businesses’ online presence, or adding SEO to their company’s website so they rank higher in search, freelancers on Fiverr have been there every step of the way, helping founders build and grow their businesses. In the same way that they have been helping small business owners amplify and enhance their business, Promoted Gigs is now giving freelancers the same opportunity. By increasing their visibility on the site, they will engage with more customers, which will ultimately lead to more sales.

“As we continue to grow and enhance Fiverr’s e-commerce experience, it’s important to provide freelancers on our site the opportunity to invest in and grow their online business. So far the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr founder and CEO. “In our beta test earlier this year, our seller community found it intuitive to use and there has been a strong clickthrough rate from buyers. Promoted Gigs is a fantastic way for high quality, talented and motivated freelancers to stand out, earn more and build a stronger business on Fiverr.”

To ensure quality across all services that are being promoted, freelancers will need to meet certain criteria and quality standards in order to be invited to promote their gig. To start, sellers decide what gig they want to promote and what their maximum bid is for that gig. Fiverr will provide a recommended price to bid, however, freelancers are free to choose if they want to bid above or below that number. Once their bid wins an ad spot, the gig will appear at the top of the category pages or search results, right where relevant buyers can see it. In the end, they will only be charged when a potential buyer clicks on the ad.

“Promoted Gigs has been instrumental in helping me increase my profile on Fiverr and grow my freelance business,” said Christy Carlo, a former national news anchor and current voiceover artist on Fiverr. “In the two months that I have been using the Promoted Gigs tool, I was able to more than triple my orders and revenue on Fiverr, which was simply incredible. And best of all, it’s incredibly easy to use – I just signed up and the orders start coming in almost immediately.”

At launch, Promoted Gigs will be offered across the following categories, with more being added to the list over time:

Voice Over

Illustration

Logo Design

Proofreading & Editing

Whiteboard & Animated Explainers

WordPress

Social Media Marketing

Articles & Blog Posts

Web & Mobile Design

Photoshop Editing

Architecture & Interior Design

Web Programming

E-commerce Development

Mobile Apps

Book & eBook Writing

To learn more about Promoted Gigs and for more information about the new product offering, please click here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 300 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, 2.5 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

