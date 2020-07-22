Fiverr Builds Out European Footprint With Expansion Into Italy and the Netherlands

After successful launches in other European markets, company expands localization efforts to Italy and the Netherlands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the continuation of its international expansion efforts with the launch of its site in two new languages, Dutch and Italian. This follows the success the company saw with its expansion efforts in Germany, France and Spain.

“Expanding our global footprint is a key growth strategy for Fiverr, and we believe there is huge potential in the Italian and Dutch markets,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “Though very different markets, we have already seen fantastic signals in both countries – for instance, from February to March of this year, visitors from Italy to the website went up 97%. By giving users the opportunity to interact in their native language, we’re increasing trust in our brand, which will ultimately lead to increased adoption of our platform in these markets.”

Italy is built on a foundation of small and independent businesses that make up the backbone of the Italian economy – the third largest in Europe after Germany and France. Their contribution to the overall GDP of the nation is about 73%, according to the OECD. That said, similar to the U.S., the country is also embracing independent work, as the number of freelancers in Italy keeps rising year over year. Right now there are 5.5 million freelancers in the country, who represent almost 16% of the Italian GDP. This provides solid opportunities for growth on both sides of Fiverr’s marketplace.

The Netherlands is also a country wherein Fiverr has been strong in the past, but sees further opportunity by creating a local language site. The number of self-employed people continues to grow – at the moment there are around 1 million freelancers, who make up roughly 17% of the workforce. In the Netherlands particularly, there is a trend in which older people who are highly-educated and highly skilled are looking to become freelancers. On the flip side, there are about 1.2 million small businesses in the country.

In addition to localizing the site for both Italy and the Netherlands, Fiverr will also be increasing marketing efforts in both countries. This includes local public relations and targeted performance marketing campaigns and later down the line, brand marketing campaigns and community engagement.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 300 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, 2.5 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Abby Forman



[email protected]