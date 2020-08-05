Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Strong growth: Revenue grew 82% y/y in Q2’20 with strong execution across product, marketing and operation during the global pandemic

Revenue grew 82% y/y in Q2’20 with strong execution across product, marketing and operation during the global pandemic Historical level of new buyers: Active buyers grew 28% y/y to 2.8 million, implying net adds of over 300K in Q2’20 vs Q1’20

Active buyers grew 28% y/y to 2.8 million, implying net adds of over 300K in Q2’20 vs Q1’20 Achieved profitability: Achieved quarterly Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the first time in Fiverr’s history and targeting Adjusted EBITDA profitability for future quarters in 2020

Achieved quarterly Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the first time in Fiverr’s history and targeting Adjusted EBITDA profitability for future quarters in 2020 Promoted Gigs expansion: Promoted Gigs are now available to many more sellers, in 15 categories, and on both search and category pages

Promoted Gigs are now available to many more sellers, in 15 categories, and on both search and category pages Two new localized sites: Launched two additional non-English websites in Italian and Dutch as we continued to expand into European countries

Launched two additional non-English websites in Italian and Dutch as we continued to expand into European countries Introduced Fiverr Business : a dedicated environment for business buyers to transact and collaborate on Fiverr – marking a key investment in going upmarket

: a dedicated environment for business buyers to transact and collaborate on Fiverr – marking a key investment in going upmarket Our guidance: Provided Q3’20 and raised FY20 guidance – revenue is now expected to grow 66-68% for FY20 with expected FY20 Adjusted EBITDA profitability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended June 30, 2020. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s shareholder letter posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

“We have delivered an outstanding quarter of results as our strong execution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 82% y/y growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability. I’m incredibly proud that Fiverr has been playing an important role in the livelihoods of individuals and businesses everywhere during this challenging global environment,” said Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman. “As businesses endeavor to reshape their team structures and accelerate the pace of digital transformation, I believe there is a tremendous amount of growth runway ahead of us.”

Ofer Katz, Fiverr CFO, added, “Fiverr has reached an inflection point in Q2, having achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability and brought our topline scale to the next level. While the global macroeconomic conditions remain highly uncertain, we are confident that our business model, strong execution ability and financial discipline will continue to drive our growth forward.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $47.1 million, an increase of 82% year over year.

Active buyers as of June 30, 2020, grew to 2.8 million, compared to 2.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 28% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2020, reached $184, compared to $157 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 18% year over year.

Take rate for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was 27.0%, up from 26.4% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 60 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 83.1%, an increase of 360 basis points from 79.5% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 84.4%, an increase of 300 basis points from 81.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was ($0.1) million, or less than ($0.01) net loss per share, compared to ($9.4) million, or ($0.88) net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income (loss) in the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.11 and $0.10 basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, compared to ($4.9) million, or ($0.19) for both basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2020 improved to $3.1 million, compared to ($4.9) million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020, an improvement of 2,570 basis points from (19.0%) in the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Outlook

We are introducing Q3’20 guidance and raising our full-year guidance. Given these unprecedented times and the dynamic impact of COVID-19 on economies globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

Q3 2020 FY 2020 Revenue $48.0 – $49.0 million $177.5 – $179.5 million Year over year growth 72 – 76% 66 – 68% Adjusted EBITDA $2.0 – $3.0 million $4.5 – $6.5 million

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 400 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, 2.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,542 $ 24,171 Marketable securities 44,300 88,559 User funds 84,610 55,945 Bank deposits 30,000 15,000 Restricted deposit 324 324 Other receivables 3,570 3,117 Total current assets 290,346 187,116 Marketable securities 87,841 21,805 Property and equipment, net 5,499 5,321 Intangible assets, net 6,048 7,188 Goodwill 11,240 11,240 Restricted deposit 3,168 3,168 Other non-current assets 471 522 Total assets $ 404,613 $ 236,360 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,963 $ 3,749 User accounts 79,933 53,013 Deferred revenue 5,054 3,248 Other account payables and accrued expenses 25,601 21,426 Current maturities of long-term loan 508 503 Total current liabilities 117,059 81,939 Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 3,970 5,612 Total liabilities 121,029 87,551 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 446,819 306,334 Accumulated deficit (164,042 ) (157,763 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 807 238 Total shareholders’ equity 283,584 148,809 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 404,613 $ 236,360

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except loss per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 47,130 $ 25,912 $ 81,280 $ 49,675 Cost of revenue 7,957 5,305 14,777 10,241 Gross profit 39,173 20,607 66,503 39,434 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,533 8,457 20,507 16,073 Sales and marketing 23,207 15,852 41,428 31,228 General and administrative 6,031 5,621 11,621 9,977 Total operating expenses 39,771 29,930 73,556 57,278 Operating loss (598 ) (9,323 ) (7,053 ) (17,844 ) Financial income (expense), net 491 (10 ) 822 204 Loss before income taxes (107 ) (9,333 ) (6,231 ) (17,640 ) Income taxes (17 ) (20 ) (48 ) (26 ) Net loss (124 ) (9,353 ) (6,279 ) (17,666 ) Deemed dividend to protected ordinary shareholders – – – (632 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (124 ) (9,353 ) (6,279 ) (18,298 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (*) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (2.06 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 33,172,593 10,664,285 32,484,425 8,868,123 * Represents amounts less than 0.01

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net loss $ (124 ) $ (9,353 ) $ (6,279 ) $ (17,666 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,016 910 1,981 1,717 Amortization of discount on marketable securities (66 ) – (337 ) – Shared-based compensation 3,062 2,216 5,824 3,962 Net income from exchange rate fluctuations 19 116 213 63 Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (20,737 ) (1,942 ) (28,665 ) (10,267 ) Other receivables (335 ) (44 ) 113 (1,291 ) Trade payables 2,764 365 2,180 876 User accounts 19,782 1,942 26,920 10,267 Deferred revenue 796 – 1,806 – Other account payables and accrued expenses 857 2,599 3,582 4,093 Payment of contingent consideration (1,960 ) – (1,960 ) – Non-current liabilities 164 (163 ) 162 (105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,238 (3,354 ) 5,540 (8,351 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – – – (9,967 ) Purchase of property and equipment (406 ) (282 ) (537 ) (459 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (166 ) (221 ) (451 ) (324 ) Other receivables and non-current assets 2 – 54 (122 ) Bank deposits (15,000 ) (10,000 ) (15,000 ) (20,000 ) Investment in marketable securities (135,036 ) (109,391 ) (171,822 ) (109,391 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 113,451 – 150,539 – Net cash used in investing activities (37,155 ) (119,894 ) (37,217 ) (140,263 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of options 2,704 485 4,652 541 Proceeds from initial public offering, net – 117,362 – 117,362 Proceeds from issuance of protected ordinary shares, net – – – 4,340 Payment of deferred issuance costs related to initial public offering – – – (405 ) Proceeds from follow on offering, net 130,670 – 130,670 – Payment of contingent consideration (2,040 ) – (2,040 ) – Repayment of long-term loan (124 ) (116 ) (244 ) (228 ) Tax withholding in connection with employees’ options exercises (16 ) – 2,256 – Net cash provided by financing activities 131,194 117,731 135,294 121,610 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 55 (7 ) (246 ) 161 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 99,332 (5,524 ) 103,371 (26,843 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 28,210 34,636 24,171 55,955 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 127,542 $ 29,112 $ 127,542 $ 29,112

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Annual active buyers (in thousands) 2,792 2,175 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 184 $ 157

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 39,173 $ 20,607 $ 66,503 $ 39,434 Add: Share-based compensation 87 28 157 50 Depreciation and amortization 499 450 973 856 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,759 $ 21,085 $ 67,633 $ 40,340 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.4 % 81.4 % 83.2 % 81.2 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (124 ) $ (9,353 ) $ (6,279 ) $ (18,298 ) Add: Deemed dividend to protected ordinary shareholders – – – 632 Depreciation and amortization 1,016 910 1,981 1,717 Share-based compensation 3,062 2,216 5,824 3,962 Other initial public offering related expenses – 416 – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs (337 ) 868 (466 ) 1,446 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 3,617 (4,943 ) 1,060 (10,125 ) GAAP basic weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 33,172,593 10,664,285 32,484,425 8,868,123 Add: Additional weighted average shares giving effect to exchange of protected ordinary shares at the beginning of the period – 15,959,764 – 17,266,411 Non-GAAP basic weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 33,172,593 26,624,049 32,484,425 26,134,534 Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.11 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.39 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 36,053,713 26,624,049 34,715,990 26,134,534 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.10 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.39 )

Note: Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were calculated based on ordinary shares outstanding after accounting for the exchange of Fiverr’s then outstanding protected ordinary shares into 18.7 million ordinary shares as though such event had occurred at the beginning of the periods.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (124 ) $ (9,353 ) $ (6,279 ) $ (17,666 ) Add: Financial (income) expense, net (491 ) 10 (822 ) (204 ) Income taxes 17 20 48 26 Depreciation and amortization 1,016 910 1,981 1,717 Share-based compensation 3,062 2,216 5,824 3,962 Other initial public offering related expenses – 416 – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs (337 ) 868 (466 ) 1,446 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,143 $ (4,913 ) $ 286 $ (10,303 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.7 % (19.0 %) 0.4 % (20.7 %) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 10,533 $ 8,457 $ 20,507 $ 16,073 Less: Share-based compensation 1,202 901 2,244 1,536 Depreciation and amortization 130 109 246 212 Acquisition related costs – 47 – 94 Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,201 $ 7,400 $ 18,017 $ 14,231 GAAP sales and marketing $ 23,207 $ 15,852 41,428 $ 31,228 Less: Share-based compensation 552 467 1,079 723 Depreciation and amortization 338 308 668 564 Acquisition related costs – 410 121 698 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 22,317 $ 14,667 $ 39,560 $ 29,243 GAAP general and administrative $ 6,031 $ 5,621 $ 11,621 $ 9,977 Less: Share-based compensation 1,221 820 2,344 1,653 Depreciation and amortization 49 43 94 85 Other initial public offering related expenses – 416 – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs (337 ) 411 (587 ) 654 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,098 $ 3,931 $ 9,770 $ 7,169

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. We define active buyers on any given date as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures guidance for the third quarter of 2020, and the fiscal year 2020 to the comparable GAAP measures, because certain items that are excluded from Non-GAAP financial measures cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

