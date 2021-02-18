Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Strong finish to 2020: We concluded a phenomenal year with accelerating growth in Q4 – revenue grew 89% y/y and active buyers grew 45% y/y

We concluded a phenomenal year with accelerating growth in Q4 – revenue grew 89% y/y and active buyers grew 45% y/y Reached 500+ categories: Fiverr added 30 new categories in Q4 and now offers digital services in more than 500 categories

Fiverr added 30 new categories in Q4 and now offers digital services in more than 500 categories Fiverr’s first ever Super Bowl commercial: The commercial follows a successful new brand evolution last year and introduces Fiverr to the world on one of the biggest stages

The commercial follows a successful new brand evolution last year and introduces Fiverr to the world on one of the biggest stages Initiating strong guidance for 2021: Fiverr expects continued business momentum and is initiating strong guidance for 2021 with 46-50% revenue growth and continued improvement on adjusted EBITDA margin

Fiverr expects continued business momentum and is initiating strong guidance for 2021 with 46-50% revenue growth and continued improvement on adjusted EBITDA margin Momentum in 2020 continues in 2021: We expect the elevated engagement levels shown in 2020 to last well beyond the pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

“2020 was a landmark year for our business with 77% year over year revenue growth driven largely by bringing more freelancers and businesses together during a critical time of global change,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “We are carrying that momentum into the new year and I’m thrilled about what lies ahead for us in 2021. We started this year with our first Super Bowl campaign, which allowed us to reach millions of people in a way that was unprecedented for our brand. In the year ahead, we also expect to continue to roll out significant products, features and capabilities and continue to help lead and power the global trend towards digital transformation and remote work.”

Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s CFO, added, “Our marketplace significantly scaled during 2020 and we achieved the important milestone of turning EBITDA positive as well. We believe the strong momentum is carrying into 2021 and the increased awareness and adoption of digital freelancing services will continue to provide tailwinds for our business. We are excited about the year ahead as reflected by our strong financial outlook for 2021.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $55.9 million, an increase of 89% year over year.

Active buyers as of December 31, 2020 grew to 3.4 million, compared to 2.4 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 45% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of December 31, 2020 reached $205, compared to $170 as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 20% year over year.

Take rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 27.1%, up from 26.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 40 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 82.6%, an increase of 330 basis points from 79.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 83.9%, an increase of 310 basis points from 80.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($8.1) million, or ($0.23) net loss per share, compared to ($7.4) million, or ($0.23) net loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.8 million, or $0.13 and $0.12 basic and diluted net income per share, respectively, compared to ($2.7) million, or ($0.08) loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2020 improved to $4.6 million, compared to ($3.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement of 1,960 basis points from (11.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2020 was $189.5 million, an increase of 77% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in 2020 was 82.5%, an increase of 330 basis points from 79.2% in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin in 2020 was 83.7%, an increase of 270 basis points from 81.0% in 2019.

GAAP net loss in 2020 was ($14.8) million, or ($0.46) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($33.5) million, or ($1.67) net loss per share, in 2019. Non-GAAP net income in 2020 was $10.4 million, or $0.32 and $0.29 basic and diluted net income per share, respectively, compared to a loss of ($16.8) million, or ($0.58) basic and diluted net loss per share, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 improved to $9.1 million, compared to ($18.0) million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.8% in 2020, an improvement of 2,160 basis points from (16.8%) in 2019.

Financial Outlook

We are introducing strong Q1’21 and full-year 2021 guidance, as business momentum in 2020 continues into 2021. The Super Bowl commercial is expected to result in a one-time expense of $8 million in Q1’21 and we expect to continue gaining operating leverage throughout the year. Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic on economies globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

Q1 2021 FY 2021 Revenue $63.0 – $65.0 million $277.0 – $284.0 million Year over year growth 84-90% 46-50% Adjusted EBITDA ($4.0) – ($3.0) million $16.0 – $21.0 million

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measure” for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 360-3590, or (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States, and mention the passcode, “Fiverr.” A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 25, 2021, beginning one hour after the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay please dial (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States, and enter replay code 10150856.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,030 $ 24,171 Marketable securities 129,372 88,559 User funds 97,984 55,945 Bank deposits 90,000 15,000 Restricted deposit 346 324 Other receivables 5,418 3,117 Total current assets 591,150 187,116 Marketable securities 228,048 21,805 Operating lease right of use asset 15,611 – Property and equipment, net 6,265 5,321 Intangible assets, net 5,884 7,188 Goodwill 11,240 11,240 Restricted deposit 2,589 3,168 Other non-current assets 415 522 Total assets $ 861,202 $ 236,360 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,622 $ 3,749 User accounts 92,027 53,013 Deferred revenue 5,957 3,248 Other account payables and accrued expenses 40,396 21,426 Operating lease liabilities 3,307 – Current maturities of long-term loan 560 503 Total current liabilities 145,869 81,939 Convertible notes 352,034 – Operating lease liabilities 13,861 – Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 4,035 5,612 Total liabilities 369,930 5,612 Total liabilities $ 515,799 $ 87,551 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 517,444 306,334 Accumulated deficit (172,573 ) (157,763 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 532 238 Total shareholders’ equity 345,403 148,809 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 861,202 $ 236,360

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 55,885 $ 29,531 $ 189,510 $ 107,073 Cost of revenue 9,703 6,120 33,188 22,224 Gross profit 46,182 23,411 156,322 84,849 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,570 9,322 45,719 34,483 Sales and marketing 27,403 15,663 94,379 62,750 General and administrative 8,983 6,495 28,034 22,366 Total operating expenses 49,956 31,480 168,132 119,599 Operating loss (3,774 ) (8,069 ) (11,810 ) (34,750 ) Financial income (expenses), net (4,192 ) 684 (2,800 ) 1,371 Loss before income taxes (7,966 ) (7,385 ) (14,610 ) (33,379 ) Income taxes (111 ) (54 ) (200 ) (160 ) Net loss $ (8,077 ) $ (7,439 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (33,539 ) Deemed dividend to protected ordinary shareholders – – – (632 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (8,077 ) $ (7,439 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (34,171 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.67 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 35,643,919 31,900,413 32,323,636 20,503,893

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (8,077 ) $ (7,439 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (33,539 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,227 893 4,338 3,571 Amortization of discount of marketable securities 933 (430 ) 1,091 (988 ) Shared-based compensation 6,235 2,337 15,815 8,899 Net income (loss) from exchange rate fluctuations (987 ) (67 ) (1,076 ) 65 Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (4,831 ) (1,245 ) (42,039 ) (16,209 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net 1,068 – 1,068 – Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 4,036 – 4,036 – Other receivables (1,446 ) (232 ) (1,777 ) (1,583 ) Trade payables (2,404 ) 1,750 (127 ) 240 User accounts 4,653 (1,687 ) 39,014 13,277 Deferred revenue 120 3,248 2,680 3,248 Other account payables and accrued expenses 4,206 (372 ) 10,674 8,677 Payment of contingent consideration – – (1,960 ) – Non-current liabilities 45 336 208 398 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,778 (2,908 ) 17,135 (13,944 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net – – – (9,967 ) Acquisition of intangible asset – – (1,230 ) – Purchase of property and equipment (1,041 ) (181 ) (2,094 ) (1,016 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (64 ) (216 ) (711 ) (739 ) Other receivables and non-current assets 39 (29 ) 107 (40 ) Bank and Restricted deposits (49,443 ) 5,000 (74,443 ) (15,000 ) Investment in marketable securities (235,229 ) (69,954 ) (431,176 ) (214,306 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 25,800 69,993 183,190 104,990 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (259,938 ) 4,613 (326,357 ) (136,078 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of options 2,696 200 9,189 773 Proceeds from initial public offering, net – (452 ) – 113,350 Proceeds from issuance of protected ordinary shares, net – – – 4,340 Proceeds from follow on offering, net (40 ) – 129,853 – Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net 447,264 – 447,264 – Purchase of capped call (43,240 ) – (43,240 ) – Payment of contingent consideration – – (2,040 ) – Repayment of long-term loan (152 ) (123 ) (524 ) (470 ) Tax withholding in connection with employees’ options exercises 9,528 – 11,311 – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 416,056 (375 ) 551,813 117,993 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 1,170 100 1,268 245 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 162,066 1,430 243,859 (31,784 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 105,964 22,741 24,171 55,955 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 268,030 $ 24,171 $ 268,030 $ 24,171

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 3,418 2,352 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 205 $ 170

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 46,182 $ 23,411 $ 156,322 $ 84,849 Add: Share-based compensation 172 49 384 142 Depreciation and amortization 506 393 1,962 1,728 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,860 $ 23,853 $ 158,668 $ 86,719 Non-GAAP gross margin 83.9 % 80.8 % 83.7 % 81.0 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (8,077 ) $ (7,439 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (34,171 ) Add: Deemed dividend to protected ordinary shareholders – – – 632 Depreciation and amortization 1,227 893 4,338 3,571 Share-based compensation 6,235 2,337 15,815 8,899 Other initial public offering related expenses – – – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs 932 1,509 768 3,873 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 4,036 – 4,036 – Exchange rate loss, net 416 – 262 – Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,769 $ (2,700 ) $ 10,409 $ (16,780 ) GAAP basic weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 35,643,919 31,900,413 32,323,636 20,503,893 Add: Additional weighted average shares giving effect to exchange of protected ordinary shares at the beginning of the period – – – 8,596,606 Non-GAAP basic weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 35,643,919 31,900,413 32,323,636 29,100,499 Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.13 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 41,176,573 31,900,413 35,607,317 29,100,499 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.58 )

Note: Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were calculated based on ordinary shares outstanding after accounting for the exchange of Fiverr’s then outstanding protected ordinary shares into 18.7 million ordinary shares as though such event had occurred at the beginning of the periods.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (8,077 ) $ (7,439 ) $ (14,810 ) $ (33,539 ) Add: Financial expense (income), net 4,192 (684 ) 2,800 (1,371 ) Income taxes 111 54 200 160 Depreciation and amortization 1,227 893 4,338 3,571 Share-based compensation 6,235 2,337 15,815 8,899 Other initial public offering related expenses – – – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs 932 1,509 768 3,873 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,620 $ (3,330 ) $ 9,111 $ (17,991 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % (11.3 %) 4.8 % (16.8 %)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP research and development $ 13,570 $ 9,322 $ 45,719 $ 34,483 Less: Share-based compensation 2,331 811 5,842 3,197 Depreciation and amortization 156 126 551 454 Acquisition related costs – – – 106 Non-GAAP research and development $ 11,083 $ 8,385 $ 39,326 $ 30,726 GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,403 $ 15,663 $ 94,379 $ 62,750 Less: Share-based compensation 1,196 488 3,084 1,853 Depreciation and amortization 513 325 1,625 1,212 Acquisition related costs – 363 121 1,436 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 25,694 $ 14,487 $ 89,549 $ 58,249 GAAP general and administrative $ 8,983 $ 6,495 $ 28,034 $ 22,366 Less: Share-based compensation 2,536 989 6,505 3,707 Depreciation and amortization 52 49 200 177 Other initial public offering related expenses – – – 416 Contingent consideration revaluation and acquisition related costs 932 1,146 647 2,331 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,463 $ 4,311 $ 20,682 $ 15,735

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. We define active buyers on any given date as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures guidance for the first quarter of 2021, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 to the comparable GAAP measures, because certain items that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the first quarter of 2021 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA profitability, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners’ financial condition and results of operations; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Jinjin Qian



[email protected]

Press:



Siobhan Aalders



[email protected]

Read full story here