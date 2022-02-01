Fireside, Comedy Star Adam Waheed and Leanne Perice, Founder of Made By All, Partner To Launch Next Generation Comedy Network Where Fans Get to Participate in the Writer’s Room

Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside is the First Participatory Entertainment Platform Powering The Entertainment Networks of the Future

Adam Waheed & Leanne Perice’s Comedy Network will launch on Fireside and include NFT Powered Memberships for Fans to be Part of Content Creation and Production Process and Have Input on Programming

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fireside, Adam Waheed, and Leanne Perice, announce a partnership to reimagine participatory entertainment through a first-of-its-kind comedy entertainment network. Through its participatory entertainment technology, Fireside is empowering professional creators to become the studio, network, and streaming platforms of the future. Adam Waheed’s WAHAHA network will feature several new series by Adam and other creators.

Early members of the network will be able to participate as part of the writers room and provide input on short films and content creation. Additionally members will get early access to content and be able to join Adam behind the scenes while on set via Fireside. Other surprise guests and creators will be joining Adam’s network to also create innovative comedy programming that incorporates the audience as part of the show.

Adam Waheed is the latest talent to launch a next generation entertainment network on Fireside, joining Doug Ellin, the creator of HBO’s Entourage and decentralized news organization TruthDAO. Additionally, entire new entertainment formats are being invented by creators through Fireside. In April, former HGTV stars, Clive Pearse and Lisa LaPorta premiered the first live interactive home design show in history on Fireside, and Chef/TV personality Dean Sheremet launched a cook-a-long series. Melissa Rivers announced her series earlier this month, Lies My Mother Told Me, based on her new book including excerpt readings with notable guests and sharing personal stories.

“The future of entertainment is participatory and creator-led and we’ve built Fireside to be the platform powering the media empires of the future. Adam Waheed is pioneering the future of comedy with his audience input in a game changing way. The ability for fans to not just participate in Adam’s shows but to also be able to provide creative input as part of the writer’s room has never been possible before. And now audiences can also become members to help shape the entertainment networks of the future through NFT powered memberships is an industry first,” said Fireside CEO & Co-Founder, Falon Fatemi.

Adam Waheed is an award-winning content creator, comedian, and entrepreneur. Instagram named Adam “The next generation of Insta-Stars” and called him “One of the funniest young comedians on Instagram.” In 2021, Adam more than doubled his total viewership by surpassing over 4.5 billion views across his social media platforms. His unprecedented growth, relatability and quality of his work earned him a spot in Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2021.

“I’m really excited to build a network that allows me to reimagine comedy formats, engage with my audience in ways I’ve never been able to before, and introduce the world to new talent. Fireside is not only giving us the ability to do that but is also acting as a conduit into the future of web3 and metaverse,” said Adam Waheed.

“As leaders in the digital economy, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate and create new opportunities for our communities. Fireside is providing us with the technology platform to do this and we are excited to pave the way for future creators,” said Leanne Perice.

Founded by Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban, Fireside enables creators to build the media and entertainment businesses of the future by empowering them to embrace participatory storytelling on Web3. The partnership with Adam Waheed follows a recent announcement of Fireside’s partnership with Angry Lunch Productions, the new Web3 production company by “Entourage” Creator Doug Ellin’s which they further elaborated on while keynoting NFT LA in March.

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices and shows can be consumed through a browser. For more information or to request access to join a network on Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com/networks or download Fireside for iOS here.

About Fireside

Fireside is the first participatory entertainment platform for the best professional creators and brands to accelerate building their own studio, network, and streaming platforms of the future. Utilizing proprietary technology within Fireside’s web 3 virtual production studio, creators can produce and distribute live video and audio programs that enable them to connect in real-time with their audience and feel the ‘heat’. The business model allows creators to own their audience, control their content, and get access to viewer analytics that help them predict successful shows/IP. The Fireside platform is Web 2, 3, and Metaverse compatible with multiple monetization opportunities including NFT powered network memberships. Via Fireside, entire new entertainment formats are being invented by Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, the cast of HBO’s hit show Entourage, and more. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside. For more information or to request access to Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here. Request access to become a member of the entertainment networks of the future here.

