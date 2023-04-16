Finhaven(TM) Signs an MOU with KB Securities to Collaborate for Security Token Market in South Korea

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2023) – Finhaven™ Technology Inc. entered into a memorandum of understanding with KB Securities Co., Ltd., an investment dealer in the KB Financial Group, one of the largest financial groups in South Korea.

The Korea Financial Services Commission recently announced security token regulations and their roadmap for building Korea’s security token ecosystem with their new regulatory framework. Against this backdrop, Finhaven and KB Securities intend to collaborate to build new security token products and to provide the Korean security token markets with a security token issuance and trading platform.

About KB Securities Co., Ltd.

KB Securities Co., Ltd. is a South Korean financial services company that provides a wide range of investment services such as securities trading, investment banking, asset management, wealth management, research, and online & mobile trading platforms with about 2,800 employees.

About Finhaven

Finhaven is a technology company that provides solutions for security tokens (digital securities) and digital asset management. Finhaven built the Finhaven™ Investment Platform, financial market infrastructure using blockchain. Finhaven Technology Inc. licenses the platform and plans to release the platform’s SaaS products. Finhaven Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc., uses the platform for its Finhaven Private Markets security token distributions.

For the platform licensing and the covenant NFT minting solution: https://www.finhaven.com/

Press Contact:

[email protected]

PR Contact details:

Skyler White

[email protected]

www.pinionpartners.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161724