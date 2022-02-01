FingerWorks Telestrators Showcases Latest Computer Vision Software at NAB 2023

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 21, 2023 – FingerWorks™ Telestrators, the leading live telestrator for professional sports and Esports broadcasters, introduces its new FingerWorks Computer Vision softwareat NAB 2023 (North Hall, Booth N1810). This new software solution supports real-time player- and field-tracking, as well as a new masking technology.

FingerWorks Computer Vision’s Player Tracking tool traces the path a player takes and can be applied to a live feed or during a replay. Player tracking allows any player to be selected and focuses on that player and their movements. The Field Tracking tool allows any graphic to be placed and positioned under the players, in real time, and remain in that position during camera pans, tilts and zooms. Fingerworks new masking technology, which is also part of the Computer Vision software, eliminates all logos, markers, etc. and makes them a “virtual” part of the imagery under the players. Fingerworks Computer Vision also automatically detects scene changes such as fast camera moves and camera switches, and clears the tools.

“We are excited to showcase this new offering for sports at this year’s NAB show,” says Bryan McKoen, owner, FingerWorks Telestrators. “Sports broadcast can benefit from these advanced tracking tools to pinpoint players or points on the field of play that are important.”

FingerWorks Computer Vision tools will be on display throughout the 2023 NAB Show and will be available in the second quarter of 2023.