Finger Drumming Academy Creator Upgrades Studio With KRK

Brand’s Studio Monitors, Subwoofers, and Headphones Take JBlack’s Unique Finger Drumming Beats and Mixes to the Next Level

ATLANTA, APRIL 19, 2021 – When Jimmy Stanford, professionally known as Beats by JBlack (or JBlack for short) began his career in music production a decade ago, KRK was the only brand he considered when purchasing his first pair of studio monitors. In addition to producing hit records with artists such as Two Chains, JBlack is also an innovator in the craft of finger drumming and the creator of the Finger Drumming Academy, where he has designed a curriculum that ensures students can master mixing tracks on a pad controller in less than six months. For all of his work, JBlack knows he can rely on his arsenal of KRK solutions including the brand’s V8 studio monitors, 8-inch subwoofer and KNS headphones to mix high-quality tracks.

Seeing the iconic yellow cones in the studios of his role-models over the years, KRK studio monitors were a “must-have” for JBlack when acquiring his first pair. “As soon as I was able to purchase my first pair of studio monitors, I knew I had to go with KRK,” he says. “KRK monitors have become a staple in my workflow. They really allow me to hear the depths of my mixes, which helps to keep me humble and embrace my creativity.”

JBlack finds that KRK studio monitors are the perfect companion to highlight his signature sound. “KRKs have a cleaner and better-defined bass response compared to other studio monitors I’ve worked with, which is especially important when it comes to more of a hip-hop sound,” he explains. “When I’m working on hip-hop tracks, I need a grittier beat where the kicks really punch through the track, and my KRKs are perfect for that bass-heavy sound.”

Since acquiring his first pair of KRK ROKITs, JBlack has upgraded to the brand’s V Series 8-inch studio monitors. “The KRK V8s have a very colorful sound,” says JBlack. “I like to pair my V8s with the KRK 8-inch subwoofer to really feel the bass in my mixes; the subwoofer compliments the V8s perfectly. I also have a pair of the KRK KNS headphones, and they sound amazing. Deploying the KRK studio monitors, subwoofer and headphones together has provided me with a truly enjoyable mixing experience and an ideal studio upgrade.”

JBlack is not only a longtime fan of KRK as a brand, but he is also a founding member of the KRK Kreator Alliance. “I’ve always been a massive fan of KRK, so now to be working with the brand side-by-side as a member of the Kreator Alliance is a dream come true,” says JBlack. “KRK is really active within the music community and I admire how the brand supports its artists and appreciates our feedback.”

Whether you’re brand new to finger drumming, or just looking to take your craft to the next level, JBlack’s lesson plan provides an interactive, learning experience, allowing users to move at their own pace and ask questions along the way. To participate in JBlack’s classes, all you need is a beat machine, preferably with 16 pads or more, a speaker source, decent internet connection and an open mind. To sign up for a one-on-one finger drumming lesson with JBlack, visit the Finger Drumming Academy website.