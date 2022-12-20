Find the Ultimate Last-Minute Holiday Gifts at Macy’s
Shop unique gifts curated for everyone on your holiday list at macys.com/gifts
Order by December 21 for standard delivery by Christmas Day on macys.com or on the Macy’s mobile app
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the perfect last-minute presents this holiday season with a little help from Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination. We know this time of year can be overwhelming and that’s why our curated Holiday Gift Finder makes shopping easy and efficient. Shoppers can find inspiration, value and the best brands that, “Give Love. Give Style,” for everyone on your list.
From the spa enthusiast to the kitchen connoisseur to finding the perfect Secret Santa gift, Macy’s has unique and thoughtful items the entire family will love. Customers can shop comfortably from home, conveniently through the Macy’s mobile app, macys.com or in stores nationwide.
Toys
For the kids in the family or the Toys“R”Us kid at heart, Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List is the perfect place to explore this holiday season’s best last-minute selection. Customers can visit macys.com/hottoylist to browse the list and find inspiration for all ages.
Must-Have Toys
- Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store
- Barbie Dream Closet Doll and Playset
- LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises
- Discovery Kids Toy Robotic RC T-Rex Action Dinosaur
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Sword & Shield Lost Origin Elite Trainer Box
- Discovery Kids Drawing Easel With Markers & LED Neon Glow
- Fisher Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats Interactive Musical Learning Toy
- Discovery #MINDBLOWN Telescope with Tripod, 50X and 100X Lenses
- LEGO® Star Wars – The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter 75325 Building Kit for Kids
- Star Wars Plush Toy, Grogu Soft Doll from The Mandalorian, 8-in Figure
Very Merry Last-Minute Gifts
Let Macy’s put the joy in gift-giving for you this year. With inspiration across categories like toys, tech, fashion, beauty, fragrance, home and more, discover the season’s best assortment at macys.com/gifts.
Gifts Under $15
- Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Printed Cutlery Set with Blade Guards
- Clinique 2-Pc. Lip Luxury Lip Care & Lipstick Set
- Sharper Image Sleep Therapy White Noise Machine
- Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw, 50″ x 60″
- Bella Mini Cake Pop maker
Gifts Under $25
- MAC 3-Pc. Three Cheers! Lipstick Set, Created for Macy’s
- Club Room Men’s Moccasin Slippers, Created for Macy’s
- Godiva Holiday Ballotin Chocolate Gift Box, 19 Piece ($34 value)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Thermal Beanie
- Studio Mercantile Automatic Wine Bottle Opener
- Stewart Plaid Matching Pajamas, Created for Macy’s
Gifts Under $50
- Kylie Cosmetics 2-Pc. Holiday Collection Matte Lip Set
- Kitsch Satin Sleep 3pc Gift Set with Pillowcase, Eye Mask & Scrunchie
- Black Series Light Up Bean Bag Toss Game Set
- The Cellar Chip ‘N Dip Bowl, Created for Macy’s
- Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie
- Belle De Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings (7mm) in 14k Gold
- Charter Club Women’s 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, Created for Macy’s
Gifts Under $100
- COACH Boxed Small Leather Wristlet
- Macy’s Children’s 14k Gold Heart Necklace
- NutriBullet Juicer Pro™
- JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker
- Buttah SKIN 2-Pc. Vibe & Cleanse Set
- Dolce & Gabbana Men’s 2-Pc. Light Blue Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Gift Set
Luxe Gifts
- Yves Saint Laurent 4-Pc. Lips, Lash & Libre Gift Set, Only at Macy’s
- Samsonite Spin Tech 5 29″ Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy’s
- KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS
- UGG® Men’s Neumel Classic Boots
- Sam Edelman Women’s Laguna Lug-Sole Chelsea Booties
- Jo Malone London 3-Pc. Travel Candle Set
Gift Cards
Need a perfect present for the person who has it all? Give the gift of unlimited choices with a Macy’s gift card and wrap up your holiday shopping. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gratification.
Ease of Shopping
Macy’s is committed to delivering on time. Order online at macys.com by December 21 at 5:00 PM ET, for standard delivery by Christmas. Macy’s offers an array of pickup and payment options for customers who prefer to shop in-store. Take advantage of last chance shopping with our curbside pick-up, buy online and pick up in store by December 24 at 3:00 PM ET.
Select Macy’s stores are operating with extended store hours to accommodate holiday shopping. Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores will re-open on Monday, December 26 at 9 a.m. Hours vary by location, please visit macys.com/stores for more information.
Last-Minute Holiday Looks
Still searching for your last-minute festive look? Macy’s has a wide range of clothing and coats to keep you warm and stylish from head to toe for all your special occasions and family gatherings.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.
Contacts
Macy’s External Communications
Erin Dougherty / Gillian Boyland
[email protected]