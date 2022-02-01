FileShadow Extends Photo and File Sharing to Users Outside of FileShadow

Anyone inside or outside the FileShadow system can contribute files to Website Collections of work documents, family photos, email attachments and more

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudstorage—FileShadow™ announced today that its service now extends photo and file sharing to users outside of FileShadow through a new Website Collection Manager. With this upgrade, a FileShadow user can create Website Collections of documents, photos or videos, etc. and share them with anyone, regardless of where they are located or if they are using FileShadow or not. Anyone inside or outside the FileShadow system can contribute files to Website Collections.

Collections can be either limited to just FileShadow users or shared with anyone through a public link. When creating Collections, permissions can be set so the Collection is read only, password protected or allows uploads from family, friends and colleagues outside of FileShadow. Notifications can be set so that the Collection owner can review and approve any files added to the collection before they are published.

“Now, FileShadow Collections allow individuals to contribute files and photos to a Collection—anywhere at any time,” said Tyrone Pike, president and CEO of FileShadow. “Collections can be used in business, for genealogy, with photographers and clients, families and anyone who is collecting and sharing files. You can ensure your files are protected with FileShadow and shared securely with anyone you want.”

Creating a Collection follows this process:

Determine the type of collection : private, shared with FileShadow users or shared with colleagues, friends and/or family

: private, shared with FileShadow users or shared with colleagues, friends and/or family Name and choose the look and feel of the collection

and choose the look and feel of the collection Determine whether outside contributors will be allowed to add to the collection Set rules for reviewing Determine notifications Apply password preferences Accept EULA

will be allowed to add to the collection Drag and drop, or upload files into the collection

into the collection View, edit and share the collection

Some use cases of FileShadow collections include:

Family vacation or reunion photos among family members

among family members Genealogy files posted as part of a relative’s records or shared with interested parties

posted as part of a relative’s records or shared with interested parties Photographers sharing photo sessions with clients

with clients Businesses storing files for internal projects

for internal projects Companies sharing files with various collaborators inside and outside the company

Once in the FileShadow vault, a machine learning process analyzes the content to create metadata tags. For example, FileShadow will automatically identify a restaurant name from a receipt that was scanned and emailed or determine the contents of a family reunion photo. Users can also apply custom tags to their information, helping them create collections quickly and easily without endless hours of searching and viewing documents.

About FileShadow

The FileShadow service aggregates files from cloud storage accounts (Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, OneDrive and Slack); email (Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Gmail, iCloud Mail, Yahoo! Mail and IMAP servers); local storage (macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktops); mobile devices (iOS and Android); and network and direct-attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.

Using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior indexing and searching capabilities. With FileShadow, users can quickly find any file with advanced search features such as file content, OCR of PDFs, and GPS location and image searches. FileShadow is hosted on Google Cloud with storage provided by Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage, providing “11 nines” of durability for optimal file protection.

Visit FileShadow.com for more information.

