Fidelity Expands Hiring Into New Geographic Areas and Increases Number of Technologists in Continued Focus to Provide Best-in-Class Customer Experience

The Company Looks to Increase the Number of Technologists Working on Digital Solutions for Customers by 10 percent, as Continued Hiring Efforts Expand into 20 New Markets Across the U.S.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fidelity Investments,® a diversified financial services firm committed to strengthening and securing its clients’ financial well-being, today announced plans for continued hiring that includes increasing the number of technologists creating digital solutions for customers and expanding into 20+ new U.S. markets to further strengthen the company’s ability to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. This announcement comes on the heels of a year of growth, where Fidelity increased the number of client-facing associates by 77 percent to stay ahead of unprecedented customer growth and engagement.

Fidelity is adding approximately 4,000 licensed representatives, technologists, and customer service representatives across its existing U.S. footprint and into dozens more over the next six months. Over half of these positions are expected to be filled by mid-year.

Expanding into 20+ new markets to access diverse pools of licensed financial planners, adding approximately 1,000 remote licensed professionals in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Miami, Philadelphia, Detroit, Tri-State Area (New Jersey/New York/Connecticut), Baltimore, Richmond, and Washington D.C. By introducing new roles in these geographic areas, Fidelity will widen the reach of its investor centers to ensure continued success in meeting growing customer demand.

adding approximately 1,000 remote licensed professionals in Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando, Miami, Philadelphia, Detroit, Tri-State Area (New Jersey/New York/Connecticut), Baltimore, Richmond, and Washington D.C. By introducing new roles in these geographic areas, Fidelity will widen the reach of its investor centers to ensure continued success in meeting growing customer demand. Increasing the number of technologists creating digital solutions by 10 percent , including full stack software engineers, data scientists, mobile/IOS engineers and architecture. With a nearly 60 percent year-over-year increase in digital interactions on Fidelity’s retail mobile and web platforms, these new roles will work in an agile environment to design, build and drive digital solutions for individual investors. The roles will be based in Durham, NC, Merrimack, NH, Smithfield, RI and Westlake, TX, as well as Boston.

, including full stack software engineers, data scientists, mobile/IOS engineers and architecture. With a nearly 60 percent year-over-year increase in digital interactions on Fidelity’s retail mobile and web platforms, these new roles will work in an agile environment to design, build and drive digital solutions for individual investors. The roles will be based in Durham, NC, Merrimack, NH, Smithfield, RI and Westlake, TX, as well as Boston. Adding 2,500 new client-facing associates, including financial consultants and customer service representatives supporting retail, workplace and intermediary clients, across Fidelity’s existing U.S. locations. This is in addition to the 5,000+ customer-facing associates hired in 2020, a 77 percent increase year-over-year.

“Growing our U.S. footprint and expanding our technology teams will allow us to source diverse and innovative talent to meet our customers’ changing financial needs today and, in the future,” said Mark Barlow, general manager of Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments. Hear more from Barlow here. The hiring is part of Fidelity’s strategy to look ahead in anticipation of staffing needs to better serve retail, workplace, and intermediary customers. Early in 2020, Fidelity rapidly accelerated hiring to maintain current and future service levels and to respond to increased call volumes, primarily driven by market uncertainty and customer demand, and record high volumes of new accounts among registered investment advisors (RIAs) that custody their assets with Fidelity. Fidelity hired 7,200 new U.S. associates last year, 5,150 of which were for client-facing positions.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, market volatility, and economic uncertainty, Fidelity’s operating and financial performance in 2020 was one of the best in its 75-year history, as Fidelity experienced dramatic increases in new customers, call and trading volumes, and digital engagement. The company continues to help associates navigate these challenging times by evolving its benefits to provide offerings like a working caregiver subsidy, access to expert elder- and child-care coordinators, and more flexible work options. The company’s year-end employee data showed the company’s highest ever associate sentiment. To get more information or to apply to join the Fidelity team, visit https://jobs.fidelity.com.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $10.2 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.9 trillion as of February 28, 2021, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 35 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 47,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity are registered service marks of FMR LLC.

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917

Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917

National Financial Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 200 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02110

974203.1.0



© 2021 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Contact for Media Only:

Corporate Communications



(617) 563-5800



[email protected]

Kimberly Reingold



(401) 292-8909



[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @FidelityNews

Visit About Fidelity and our online newsroom

Subscribe to email alerts from news from Fidelity