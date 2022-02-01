FICO’s “Score A Better Future” Program to Host a Free Homeownership Virtual Event

The webinar will help attendees better understand FICO® Scores and the role they play in the homeownership process

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FICO–Leading applied analytics company FICO (NYSE:FICO) will host a “Score A Better Future” financial education webinar on September 29, 2022. Special guests Lynnette Khalfani-Cox of The Money Coach® and Nadja Vital of Freddie Mac will join FICO’s Jenelle Dito to discuss the importance of understanding your FICO® Score and the role it plays in navigating the home buying process. The event is free and open to anyone.

“Buying or refinancing a home can be both stressful and exciting. FICO’s ‘Score A Better Future’ program continues to give people the resources and financial education they need to face major economic decisions with confidence. It’s my privilege to join this important conversation – not just to promote financial literacy, but because homeownership is also so essential to wealth-building,” said Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, co-founder of TheMoneyCoach.net LLC.

Titled “FICO Supporting Your Dream of Homeownership,” the September live webinar is a continuation of FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial education. The panel of experts will help educate the attendees about the process of starting their homeownership journey, including the importance of understanding the key components of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders. In partnership with the non-profit organization, Operation HOPE, all registrants can receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals.

“FICO’s ’Score A Better Future’ program aims to educate participants of their FICO® Score and the factors that may impact it,” said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO. “For this specific webinar, we are focusing on exploring potential mortgage options, the minimum FICO® Score that may be needed to qualify for a loan to buy a home, and how a higher score may result in more favorable terms offered by a lender. With the free credit education resources and access to credit counselors through Operation HOPE, we hope we can help potential or current homebuyers feel more confident in their financial decisions.”

FICO has partnered with several highly respected nonprofits for this September event. In addition to Operation HOPE, other partners include:

Consumer Action (national) National Urban League (national) National Consumers League (national) Operation HOPE (national) Diversified Resource Network (national) National Association of Women Business Owners (national) US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national) Small Business Roundtable (national) Atlanta Black Chambers (GA) Mississippi Council on Economic Education (MS) YWCA South Hampton Roads (VA) Cobb Collaborative (GA) Urban League of Louisiana (LA) Springboard to Opportunities (MS) DoughMain Financial (NJ) The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks (PA) JUICE Orange Mound (TN) Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce (IL) Urban League of Essex County (NJ) Chicago Foundation for Women (IL) Junior League of New Orleans (LA)

FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program provides valuable information for free for consumers who want to improve their understanding of their overall financial health and the credit process in general. Available to attendees across the US, “Score A Better Future” will continue to host stateside and national events, both in-person and virtual. The events allow consumers to hear from experts, debunk common financial myths, and discuss practical tips to better understand credit.

Who: FICO, The Money Coach, Freddie Mac, and Operation HOPE



What: “Score A Better Future” is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.



When: Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00-4:45 pm Pacific / 7:00-7:45 pm Eastern



Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

(Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

To register for the event or get more information about the “Score A Better Future” program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

