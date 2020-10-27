Fiberon Launches Interactive Deck Visualization Tool

MAUMEE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiberon announces the launch of Deck Designer, the newest addition to the Discovery Deck Design Tools suite of interactive, digital resources for trade professionals and homeowners. Deck Designer is a 3D design tool that enables users to design an outdoor living space using the full offering of Fiberon decking, railing and cladding products.





Within Deck Designer, users can create a deck from scratch or choose from an assortment of pre-built decks that can be customized to fit the needs of their outdoor living project. The optimized user experience includes a new Time of Day feature that can be adjusted to showcase what the deck will look like in all levels of sunlight. Users can also choose from several landscapes including beach, mountain, valley and more. Once the deck design is complete, a 3D rendering is produced along with a Bill of Materials for reference. Projects in Deck Designer can be saved to view later or share via email.

“ Visualization tools are becoming increasingly important as a source of information and inspiration for homeowners and trade professionals alike,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development. “ Deck Designer is a great addition to our already impressive lineup of useful and inspirational digital tools.”

In addition to Deck Designer, Fiberon offers a variety of easy-to-use design tools that save trade professionals money by reducing project costs, changes, rebidding and reworking. The Fiberon Discovery Deck Design Tools suite includes an inspiration gallery, a deck makeover feature and an augmented reality visualizer that shows homeowners in real time what colors and other options are available.

“ We wanted to provide a complete, comprehensive online experience to best assist trade pros and homeowners through the outdoor living design process,” said Brian Kirby, senior digital marketing manager. “ Deck Designer and the entire suite of Discovery Deck Design Tools makes the journey of visualizing, purchasing samples and choosing a new deck more seamless and convenient.”

For more information about Deck Designer, visit fiberondecking.com/design-tools.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an “Eco-leader” by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS’s operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

