Fiber Broadband Association Opens Fiber Connect 2023 Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FBA–The Fiber Broadband Association today announced its Call for Speakers for Fiber Connect 2023 pre-conference workshops and breakout sessions, held August 20-23, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. This year’s program theme is “What Fiber Disrupts Next,” highlighting how fiber broadband serves as the enabling infrastructure to disrupt any market, including gaming, streaming entertainment, Internet of Things, precision agriculture, healthcare, machine learning, and augmented reality.

“Fiber broadband is the agent of change, a catalyst for innovation, and fundamental to any market disruption that leverages our capacity to create, connect, and engage,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “This year will be transformational for our industry as we enter the largest investment cycle in history. Fiber Connect 2023 is where the industry will gather to discuss the key topics of the day, debate challenges and opportunities, and reinforce its commitment to closing the digital equity gap for everyone, everywhere.”

Each year, Fiber Connect attracts thousands of attendees from network operators, integrators, utilities, local government, digital infrastructure investors, infrastructure providers, broadband providers, and more. Fiber Connect 2023 will continue to feature the important topics the fiber broadband industry cares about most, like innovation, deployment best practices, workforce development, funding, and marketing. This year’s conference program will also feature new themes, including sustainability, cybersecurity, in-home experience, tower/middle mile, The C-Suite Forum, The State Broadband Summit, and technology deep dives.

Speakers and/or companies interested in submitting proposals for Fiber Connect 2023 pre-conference workshops and breakout sessions can find more details on the Speaker Submission Portal here. All submissions are due Tuesday, February 28.

Pre-Conference Workshop panels are moderated and explore emerging topics impacting the industry or topics that are new to Fiber Connect. Speakers should submit topics that fit within the following themes:

The Ecology of Fiber Broadband: Forging a Sustainable Future – sustainable options and approaches involved in fiber deployment, supply chain and manufacturing, and how fiber enables other industries to be greener.

Tower Talks: Middle Mile and Fiber – Now We’re Talking – in-depth information about the opportunities, needs, and challenges faced by tower operators and the companies that work with them as they look to advance broadband services more broadly.

Chief Cybersecurity Sessions – insights, best practices, and challenges operators face as fiber broadband service connects more households and operators look to implement in-network cybersecurity services.

Breakout Session panels are moderated and intended to focus on the issues driving the fiber broadband industry forward. Speakers should submit topics that fit within the following themes:

Network Perspective: 50,000 Foot View – higher-level market trends, challenges, and opportunities ahead for the fiber broadband industry and how they can be addressed and/or overcome.

Case Study Central: Creating Opportunities, Changing Lives – real-world examples of successful deployments of fiber broadband networks and services. Inclusion of customer recommended.

Innovation: What Comes Next – technology developments required to create opportunity and drive market growth.

Marketing Bootcamp: Strategies to Take Fiber to Main Street – best practices for successful fiber broadband service introduction and adoption.

Fiber Financials: The Economics of Fiber Broadband – considerations and opportunities for operators deploying fiber broadband services in greenfield or existing network environments.

In The Dirt: Deployment Challenges & Opportunities – best practices and lessons learned that operators could use to take fiber further, especially to unserved markets.

Supply Chain & Manufacturing – strategies to help companies overcome supply chain challenges and stressors and complete successful and timely fiber network deployments.

5G & Fiber: Any Device, Anywhere – middle mile opportunities for fiber broadband operators and the role fiber broadband can play in expanding 5G and fixed wireless access services to better serve rural communities.

In-Home Experience: The Fully-Networked Home – highlighting fiber broadband’s ability to support current and emerging residential broadband services, as well as underscore fiber’s unique ability to deliver the scalable capacity required to ensure the integrity of the customer experience.

All Fiber Connect 2023 speaking submissions will be reviewed by the Fiber Broadband Association’s conference committee. No submissions featuring or focused on specific company products or solutions will be considered. To learn more about product presentations in the Expo Hall Showcase Theater and other Fiber Connect 2023 sponsorship opportunities, contact Lucy Green at [email protected].

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

