FeganScott Law Firm Adds Second Attorney to New York City Office

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicago-based law firm FeganScott recently announced that attorney Melissa Ryan Clark has joined the firm at its New York City office, the fifth location for FeganScott, which opened in January 2020.

Clark’s substantial experience in class actions and complex litigation will expand the firm’s presence in New York City. With experience in privacy, data breach, and consumer fraud class actions and other commercial cases, Clark brings a wealth of skills and insights that will be valuable across a number of the firm’s practice areas.

“It is exciting to begin growing our New York office, and Melissa is an extraordinary asset,” said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott. “Not only is she an accomplished lawyer, but her privacy and data breach advocacy has helped consumers bring successful cases against tech and corporate giants.”

Clark has also represented plaintiffs in securities class actions against publicly traded companies like Virgin Mobile USA and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., recovering millions of dollars on behalf of investors.

In addition, Clark has been recognized for her experience and skill in spearheading discovery in complex matters. She was part of the court-appointed teams that oversaw offensive discovery and ESI issues in In re Apple, Inc. Device Performance Litigation (N.D. Cal.) and In re Equifax, Inc. Customer Data Breach Litigation (N.D. Ga.). Legal 500 just named her a “Next Generation Partner” in eDiscovery. Clark was one of only three lawyers — and the only plaintiffs’ attorney — to receive this honor.

Prior to joining FeganScott, Clark was a partner at Tadler Law LLP, a boutique litigation firm and Milberg, a national class action firm. Clark earned her Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School, where she was on the Moot Court Board, in addition to serving as a Senior Fellow for Legal Research and Writing. She also attended UC Berkeley Law School, where she was on the California Law Review and received High Honors in Securities and Class Action Litigation. She earned her Bachelor of Science in International Affairs from Florida State University.

Founded in 2019 by legal industry veterans Elizabeth Fegan and Timothy Scott, FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault, discrimination, consumer fraud and antitrust violations. Elizabeth Fegan most recently filed a class action lawsuit for the residents and business owners who suffered losses from the Edenville Dam breaches.

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse, discrimination, consumer fraud, antitrust violations and more. The firm is championed by acclaimed class action and veteran attorneys and has successfully recovered $1 billion for millions of victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence, while holding unjust parties accountable. To learn more, visit www.feganscott.com.

