FeganScott Founding Partner Elizabeth A. Fegan Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer Guide

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FeganScott’s founding partner and managing member Elizabeth A. Fegan was recently named to the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer guide. The distinction is only awarded to the top 500 attorneys in each category throughout the country.

Lawdragon’s annual guide offers a curated list of attorneys who are notable for their experience, results and impact on the legal community. This the second year Fegan has received an honor in the plaintiff consumer category, and in 2019, she was previously recognized as one of the 2019 Leading Lawyers in America.

“I’m honored to be recognized among such an esteemed list of peers,” said Fegan. “There are so many attorneys doing skilled, important work – it’s truly a privilege to witness the impact of the committed professionals in our field.”

On the vanguard of legal battles surrounding sexual abuse, consumer fraud and antitrust violations, Fegan currently leads class action lawsuits against corporate giants like Allergan, Apple, and Sanofi, the makers of Zantac. Recently, the firm filed a suit on behalf of two students against college textbook and publishing giants, claiming the companies conspired to prevent price competition for the sales of course materials. Passionate about supporting victims of sexual assault, abuse and harassment, Fegan also serves as co-lead counsel in the class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein.

In 2019, Fegan co-founded FeganScott, a national class-action law firm that serves as a powerful ally for consumers and small businesses. Collectively, the firm’s attorneys have successfully recovered $1 billion for clients nationwide.

As one of the first online legal publications, Lawdragon remains an authoritative source both for legal professionals and those interested in their work. The legal media company uses a combination of peer nomination, journalistic research and editorial vetting to curate the list of honorees in each category. Being listed among Lawdragon’s 500 denotes the wider influence of attorneys’ work, legal approach, and arguments.

“A recognition like this truly reflects the great work of all the attorneys at FeganScott,” said Fegan. “We work hard at empowering our clients to make sure their voices are heard. This honor only reaffirms our mission and sets the precedent to advocate for the justice our clients deserve.”

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class-action law firm dedicated to helping victims of consumer fraud, sexual abuse, and discrimination. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class-action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

