Federated Wireless’ Iyad Tarazi Named “CEO of the Year” in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Private network pioneer Federated Wireless today announced that its CEO, Iyad Tarazi, has been selected as the winner of the “CEO of the Year” award in the fourth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, and recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“Iyad is a visionary technologist with in-depth knowledge and a love for recognizing and predicting industry trends, with the ability to deliver on that vision with clear business models and go-to-market strategy,” said James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize him and his leadership team at Federated Wireless with our ‘CEO of the Year’ award in the 2020 Mobile Breakthrough awards program.”

The positive disruptions to business models that Tarazi laid out six years ago are coming to fruition today. CBRS is deployed across MNOs, MSOs and WISPs, improving their networks and enabling new private wireless capabilities for enterprises in a wide range of industries.

Federated Wireless was founded in 2012 by scientists from Virginia Tech who were convinced that they could apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to the complex problem of how to share spectrum. Tarazi joined the team as CEO in 2014, with the foresight and vision needed to realize the market implications for midband wireless spectrum technology and deliver on it through the development of a brilliant strategy and business plan for the disruptive new business model.

Tarazi’s tenacity and forward-thinking approach led to shared spectrum becoming a market-defining force, as evidenced by the recent $4.5B+ PAL auction. Over a six-year period, Iyad and his team have worked closely with the FCC, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the NTIA and built the CBRS ecosystem. It includes strategic partners such as Ericsson and Nokia, in addition to carriers and developers of handsets that run on CBRS network, including Apple and Samsung.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Mobile Breakthrough organization for having led Federated Wireless to the front lines of the CBRS wave,” said Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless CEO. “This award recognizes the hard work that everyone at Federated has done, which has proven to be incredibly successful in helping to redefine how wireless services are delivered.”

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

