Fastenal Showcased in Upcoming Webinar on Spatial Computing with iPad and Manifest in Industrial Settings

Webinar Scheduled for Thursday June 15, 2:00 PM ET

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Thursday, June 15, Taqtile, Inc., will host a webinar to demonstrate the benefits of its Manifest® work-instruction platform for iPad. A guest speaker from Fastenal, an innovative manufacturer and supply chain solution provider, will illustrate how the company leverages the spatial computing power of Manifest for iPad in the company’s industrial environments.





During the interactive session, Fastenal and Taqtile will discuss best practices for scaling Manifest for iPad among deskless workers within industrial work settings. Unique attributes of the combination of Manifest and iPad, including affordability, familiarity, security, and scalability, will be explored.

Manifest for iPad Webinar



Thursday, June 15



2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT



Host: John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile

“iPad is very familiar to enterprise users, making it exceptionally scalable for organizations looking to deliver the power of spatial computing to its frontline personnel,” said John Tomizuka, CTO of Taqtile. “Optimization of Manifest for iPad is important to our customers, as is evaluation of new devices and headsets, including Vision Pro, which we plan to support when the device launches next year.”

Taqtile has recently unveiled dramatic improvements in the performance and usability of its enterprise platform for iPad to meet growing global demand. This update includes a reimagined user interface and the ability to manage and complete jobs across teams. iPad’s versatility, broad range of accessories, and intuitive, familiar interface, combined with the advanced AR-enabled capabilities of Manifest make the solution ideal for delivering work instructions to a growing number of deskless employees around the globe.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

