Fast-Growing Fintech Company doxo Ranks Among Best Places to Work by Built in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–doxo, the all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device, today announced it was included on Built In Seattle’s list of the Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees, and doxo ranks among 50 of the best small companies to work for in Seattle.

“ Seattle is home to a number of technology innovators and fintech is at the forefront of growth for startups here. doxo was born and raised in this city, and as one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in the region, we’re thrilled to be honored as one of the Best Places to Work by Built in Seattle,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. “ Our continued success can be attributed to the incredible team of 50+ employees we’ve grown over the years, who are collectively focused on fixing the fragmented process of bill pay for both consumers and businesses. We grew our customer base by over 70% last year, and we will continue to expand our team to further accelerate growth as we work to change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer.”

Fueled by continued consumer growth and payments across its bill pay network, doxo has experienced tremendous growth in the past year. The company’s Directory of regional and national payable billers surpassed 60,000 providers across the country in 2019, making doxo the largest bill pay directory. Innovative integrations with companies like Plaid and services like Apple Pay have also served to bolster doxo’s long-standing presence in the market, and made it even easier for users to pay their bills with features like overdraft protection and paying with Apple Pay. Billers can take advantage of these features for their customers and receive fast, free, and direct payments through doxo. Additionally, the company launched doxoINSIGHTS, a series of reports analyzing anonymized data from over three million users paying billers across the country. The inaugural report, America’s Household Bills, Unbundled, was the first-ever to break down what Americans are paying for their monthly bills in the 25 largest U.S. metros, and has since been expanded to cover over 900 cities in the U.S.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: “ We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they’re doing. They stand for their people and purpose.”

She added: “ We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today’s purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning.”

About doxo



doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 60,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free – and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its user base in the past year, and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.doxo.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN



Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY



Built In’s list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Contacts

Erin Fisher, 856-422-0446



[email protected]