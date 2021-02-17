Fashwire Launches Barzzé Beauty, a Global Beauty Marketplace Connecting Brands Directly to Consumers

Barzzé Beauty presents a highly effective digitalization model for emerging beauty brands in a shifting global landscape amidst new challenges in a COVID world

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beauty—Fashwire, known for the success of their disruptive global fashion shopping marketplace, announces the launch of its new sister platform, Barzzé Beauty — a two-sided global marketplace offering a one-stop solution for personalization, innovation and consumer business intelligence for the beauty industry. At a time where the beauty industry continues to see massive growth, Barzzé Beauty provides an affordable distribution channel to emerging and established brands who no longer need to rely on hefty spends to secure a retail partner.





“I am excited for the launch of Barzzé Beauty. Our mission is to reframe the beauty world by providing users a unique opportunity to discover new brands and trends while delivering these brands with vital customer feedback,” says Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Founder and CEO. “Barzzé Beauty sits at the intersection of beauty and technology, providing invaluable insights to build the next generation platform for the beauty industry.”

For the consumer, Barzzé Beauty offers users organic discovery of worldwide beauty brands through a compelling interactive experience. In turn, this dedication to curation, education and community provides critical consumer feedback for the brands. Beauty brands can leverage that feedback to further expand their offering to consumers to improve and streamline their strategies. Offered at zero cost to the brands until September 1, 2021, Barzzé Beauty will allow partnering brands to build up momentum and revenue with access to an engaged, tried, and trusted consumer base.

Debuting at #2 in the paid shopping apps category, the Barzzé Beauty app gamifies the feedback loop directly from consumer to brand. Fusing together the discoverability of emerging brands, delivering user feedback via swipe technology and sharing beauty inspirations through Barzzé Beauty’s social feed, allows users and brands to engage in unprecedented ways. The hard metrics of real-time data and insights into consumer shopping preferences is an invaluable tool to the beauty industry.

The Barzzé Beauty marketplace features include:

Discoverability : Intuitively search and discover beauty brands in one location with new brands added weekly.

: Intuitively search and discover beauty brands in one location with new brands added weekly. Curated Inspiration & Personalization : The Pinterest-style layout offers inspiration for clean beauty, new makeup styles, beauty tips, wellness and more. Powered by consumer preferences, Barzzé Beauty leverages its technology to generate insights that simplify the user experience with curated product offerings.

: The Pinterest-style layout offers inspiration for clean beauty, new makeup styles, beauty tips, wellness and more. Powered by consumer preferences, Barzzé Beauty leverages its technology to generate insights that simplify the user experience with curated product offerings. Real-Time Feedback : A unique shopping experience with swipe functionality enables users to give real-time feedback on their product preferences. The brands then receive this data which empowers them to make better product development decisions — improving margins and profitability.

: A unique shopping experience with swipe functionality enables users to give real-time feedback on their product preferences. The brands then receive this data which empowers them to make better product development decisions — improving margins and profitability. Education: Barzzé Beauty offers consumers the most detailed overview of beauty products and brands with the most up-to-date information on product formulations and company insights that are vetted and approved by Barzzé Beauty’s team of beauty experts.

Barzzé Beauty offers consumers the most detailed overview of beauty products and brands with the most up-to-date information on product formulations and company insights that are vetted and approved by Barzzé Beauty’s team of beauty experts. Community: Post and discuss new products and beauty tips with other users through an engaging social feed within the Barzzé Beauty app and on www.barzze.com called BeautySnaps.

Post and discuss new products and beauty tips with other users through an engaging social feed within the Barzzé Beauty app and on www.barzze.com called BeautySnaps. Rewards: Users can post each week on BeautySnaps and win beauty products based on the community likes and engagement.

“Barzzé Beauty will be at the forefront as a resource for brands and consumers by keeping beauty at your fingertips through a global perspective. User interaction is a key differentiator for Barzzé Beauty and combining that with our highly curated editorial lens is the most coveted solution for emerging and niche brands,” continues Carney.

Brands featured on the platform include Christophe Robin, Eyeko, Grow Gorgeous, Gryph & IvyRose, Illamasqua, Masks for All: Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova, SHESPOKE by Stephanie March, själ Skincare, Veronique Gabai, Vertly, and many more.

“As the beauty industry evolves in the post COVID world, smaller brands don’t have the same access to sales distribution platforms as mass conglomerates. Barzzé Beauty is essential to two of my brands because it broadens their limited distribution channels with an established global consumer base. I am thrilled to have them on the Barzzé Beauty marketplace,” says Karolina Kurkova, supermodel and co-Founder of Gryph & IvyRose and the Masks for All: Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova collaboration.

You can download the Barzzé app by visiting the App Store or Google Play. The Barzzé app is available on iOS and Android.

About Barzzé Beauty

Barzzé Beauty is a two-sided global marketplace offering a one-stop solution for personalization, innovation and real-time insights. For the consumer, Barzzé Beauty offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty dedicated to curation, education and community with using its proprietary and feedback for the brands. Beauty brands can leverage that feedback to further expand their offering to consumers to improve and streamline their strategies. For more information, visit: www.barzze.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Fashwire

Fashwire’s high-growth app and web-based shopping platform provides its portfolio of 350+ designers from 40+ countries real-time data and actionable insights into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided global marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Fashwire recently expanded into the multi-billion dollar beauty industry with its launch of Barzzé Beauty. For more information, visit: www.fashwire.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

