Fashion-Tech Brand xSuit Unveils its New xSuit 4

As the newest product from xSuit, the xSuit 4 brings together popular and requested features together into the stretch performance suit – with even more various features, technology, and size options.

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – xSuit, a leading fashion-tech clothing brand, is excited to announce the highly anticipated launch of its best suit ever, the xSuit 4, on October 18, 2022. This newest performance stretch suit brings together the most popular elements of its previous suit iterations, gathered through years of customer feedback and surveys. It features an application of proprietary 8x Stretch Fabric, with a lightly structured construction for an ultimate reliability and flexibility. In addition, the xSuit 4 will come with 5 colors – including black, two blues, and two greys – as well as customizable jacket sleeve and pant length sizes, and a style that is equally beneficial for both formal and more casual occasions.

In the evolving trends of work and events environment, the xSuit 4 strikes the perfect balance between professional appearance and exceptional comfort. The suit’s Infinite Stretch fabric technology provides the base of stretch and comfort. Together, these are designed to make the xSuit 4 an ideal option for comfort-conscious people in the office or on the road for travel.

The xSuit 4 is wrinkle, stain, and odor resistant, utilizing advanced R&D with the intention of optimizing the convenience of its users. It is also fully machine washable, which eliminates the need for frequent dry cleaning and ironing.

Since xSuit’s debut in 2017, the company’s goal has always been to revolutionize men’s suits and formal fashion products – to make them extremely comfortable, convenient, and fashionable. This mission propelled xSuit to a highly successful crowdfunding launch, followed by its popular and fast-growing website https://www.xsuit.com, which has introduced thousands of loyal customers from around the world to suits that people actually enjoy wearing. Additionally, the company is offering various varieties of suit jackets, pants, shirts, and accessories for every kind of interest – from flex travel suits and shirts to work wear.

As the vision behind xSuit, Founder and CEO Max Perez has seen the full evolution of the product – from its original launch through its newest version.

“Feedback from our loyal customer base was vital for creating the xSuit 4”, describes Perez. “Everything was considered in putting together this newest version, and we feel that it really hits the sweet spot of being the suit that brings the most comfort, flexibility, and style all together into one. It’s the perfect option to upgrade your past xSuit, or try the product out for the first time.”

The xSuit 4 can be purchased at https://xsuit.com/products/xsuit-4-0.

About xSuit

xSuit was founded by Max Perez, with one goal in mind: to create the next generation of functional performance work apparel designed to be super comfortable and easy to maintain. To that end, xSuit works with some of the world’s top manufacturing experts in fashion technology. xSuit’s products are engineered with innovative materials – bringing the highest quality, most comfortable, and most sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

