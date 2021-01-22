FanDuel Group Brings FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino to Michigan

America’s #1 Sportsbook to Debut Alongside Casino in Partnership with MotorCity Casino

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, FanDuel Group, in collaboration with MotorCity Casino, launched a fully integrated, real money online gaming experience for residents and visitors to the state of Michigan. The FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app and the standalone FanDuel Casino app are both available for iOS and Android. As a complement to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, customers in Michigan can now use fantasy sports, sportsbook and casino winnings interchangeably between products.

Michigan marks the tenth state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee and Virginia. The online sports betting launch today complements the state-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino in Detroit that opened in March 2020. It also marks the third state where FanDuel offers mobile casino games, joining New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app will feature a special risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers in Michigan.* FanDuel will refund the amount of a customer’s first wager, up to $1,000, within 72 hours. FanDuel Sportsbook, America’s #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who will be able to place wagers anywhere in the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Michigan is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay TM bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. FanDuel Group’s Account and Wallet Technology: FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Michigan. FanDuel Sportsbook utilizes its own proprietary risk and trading technology and leverages the IGT PlaySports platform.

FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Michigan. FanDuel Sportsbook utilizes its own proprietary risk and trading technology and leverages the IGT PlaySports platform. Absurdly Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts usually within twenty-four hours, a Cash Out early feature and 24/7 customer service.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts usually within twenty-four hours, a Cash Out early feature and 24/7 customer service. The Host with Most: Mike Valenti, host of the Mike Valenti Show with Rico on WXYT-FM, will be FanDuel’s sports betting ambassador in Detroit.

Mike Valenti, host of the Mike Valenti Show with Rico on WXYT-FM, will be FanDuel’s sports betting ambassador in Detroit. Detroit Pistons: FanDuel Sportsbook and MotorCity Casino are official sports betting partners of the Detroit Pistons.

Responsible Gaming: The FanDuel Sportsbook also has account protections in place and a global reputation for responsible wagering.

In Michigan, FanDuel will offer casino games via two mobile apps – the standalone FanDuel Casino app, and within the “casino lobby” of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New FanDuel Casino players can play their first day risk-free up to $200. FanDuel Casino will refund any losses up to $200 during the first 24 hours of placing their first casino wager (losses refunded as casino site credit). The standalone FanDuel Casino, also in collaboration with MotorCity Casino, is available today for download on iOS and Android or via web at casino.fanduel.com. New customers can sign up for an account or use their FanDuel Sportsbook account or daily fantasy account to login and play. The FanDuel Casino app has an expanded library featuring slots, blackjack games, roulette games, video poker games and baccarat games. FanDuel Casino makes it secure and simple to cash out winnings, and players will receive the same customer support, convenience, safety, and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel.

*Offer is available for a limited time.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About MotorCity Casino

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, including a smoke-free gaming area, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high tech hotel and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit www.MotorCityCasinoHotel.com or call 1-866-STAY-MCC.

